Trump Says World War III Will Not Start in Middle East

US President Donald Trump, speaking in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, following the signing of the Gaza peace deal on Monday, October 13, stated that there would not be a World War III starting in the Middle East.

Standing alongside world leaders at the historic US brokered ceasefire summit, President Trump addressed the possibility of a global conflict. He declared that World War III will not begin in the Middle East, according to Al Mayadeen English.

“There won’t be World War 3, hopefully at all, but it’s not gonna start in the Middle East,” Trump said during the summit, which brought together leaders from more than 20 countries to discuss the future of Gaza.

The US President emphasized that “We are not gonna have a World War 3 if we are smart,” reflecting optimism about the peace deal’s potential to stabilize the region.

Trump also highlighted the humanitarian and security goals of the peace plan, stressing that support for Gaza must not lead to funding for violence or terror. “We’ve all agreed that supporting Gaza must be done to lift up the people themselves. We don’t want to fund anything to do with bloodshed, hatred, or terror as has happened in the past,” he explained.

He called for Gaza to be demilitarized and for the creation of a new civilian police force to ensure the safety of its residents.

Trump pledged US involvement in securing a better future for the region, stating that Gaza would be working with the United States to ensure the Middle East becomes a safe and secure place. “It is a very important place in the world,” he added.

The peace agreement was signed by Trump, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, according to Al Jazeera. Noticeably absent from the signing ceremony were representatives of Hamas and Israel, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ABC News reported.

The summit, held on October 13, 2025, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, followed an agreement to implement the first phase of the Gaza peace plan to end the Gaza war which began in 2023, according to multiple sources.

Earlier in the day, Trump addressed Israel’s Parliament to celebrate the return of the remaining living hostages from Gaza, declaring that the war in Gaza “is over”, The Washington Post reported.

Trump praised what he called a “new beautiful day” as the Gaza war comes to an end, though Al Jazeera noted that questions about the future remain.

The ceasefire deal marks a significant diplomatic achievement for the Trump administration, which has positioned itself as a key broker in Middle East peace efforts. However, experts say any peace process is just beginning and will be a hard slog, according to CNBC.

The agreement includes provisions for hostage releases, with Israeli hostages being freed and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners released as part of the deal. The signing ceremony in Egypt represented a formal commitment by regional powers to support Gaza’s reconstruction and long term stability.

President Trump’s remarks about World War III appeared designed to reassure international audiences about the global implications of the Middle East conflict and to frame the peace deal as a significant step toward preventing broader regional escalation.