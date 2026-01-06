Trump Says US Oil Companies Could Operate in Venezuela Within 18 Months

President Donald Trump stated Monday that United States (US) oil companies could establish expanded operations in Venezuela within 18 months or potentially sooner, though his timeline conflicts sharply with energy industry estimates suggesting years of work and tens of billions in investment would be required. The president indicated the US government may subsidize or reimburse companies for infrastructure rebuilding costs.

“I think we can do it in less time than that, but it’ll be a lot of money,” Trump told NBC News in an interview. “A tremendous amount of money will have to be spent, and the oil companies will spend it, and then they’ll get reimbursed by us or through revenue.” He declined to specify exact costs but acknowledged investments would be very substantial while insisting companies will do very well and the country will do well.

Trump’s comments came as Energy Secretary Chris Wright prepared to meet with executives from Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips this week to discuss Venezuelan oil operations, according to Bloomberg News citing sources familiar with the matter. Wright will serve as point person for the administration’s broader campaign to rebuild Venezuela’s petroleum infrastructure, a White House official confirmed Monday.

The president told NBC he foresaw expanded energy flows from Venezuela helping reduce oil prices for American consumers. “Having a Venezuela that’s an oil producer is good for the United States because it keeps the price of oil down,” Trump stated. However, energy analysts note that Venezuela’s extra heavy crude requires specialized refining capacity primarily located in US Gulf Coast facilities, limiting how quickly additional barrels could reach global markets.

Venezuela sits on the world’s largest proven oil reserves at 303 billion barrels, representing approximately 17% of global deposits according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). However, decades of underinvestment, mismanagement, corruption, and international sanctions have devastated the industry. Current production stands around 1.1 million barrels per day, down from 3.5 million bpd in the 1990s when Venezuela ranked among the world’s top five producers.

Restoring production to just 1990s levels would require more than $8 billion in investments according to EIA estimates citing state owned Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) assessments. Industry analysts suggest actual costs could exceed $100 billion when accounting for comprehensive infrastructure modernization. Many of Venezuela’s oil pipelines are over 50 years old, while extraction and refining equipment suffers from severe deterioration after years without proper maintenance.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Helima Croft wrote in a Saturday note that oil executives operating in Venezuela estimate $10 billion annually would be needed to turn production around. She emphasized that a stable security environment proves essential to growing output back to historic levels. Croft suggested production could increase by several hundred thousand barrels per day over 12 months if the Trump administration provides full sanctions relief and an orderly transition of power occurs.

Trump told NBC News it was too soon to say whether he had personally spoken with top executives at America’s three largest oil producers. Exxon Mobil did not immediately respond to questions Monday. Chevron told NBC it does not comment on commercial matters or speculate on future investments. ConocoPhillips declined to comment on Trump’s Venezuela plans.

Currently, Chevron operates as the only major US oil company present in Venezuela through joint ventures with PDVSA. The Biden administration issued a license in 2022 allowing Chevron’s ventures to produce and export oil. The Trump administration granted a restricted license in July 2025 permitting pumping but banning proceeds from reaching the Maduro government.

ConocoPhillips and Exxon Mobil exited Venezuela nearly 20 years ago after late President Hugo Chávez nationalized foreign oil assets in 2007. Both companies filed arbitration claims against Caracas, with ConocoPhillips holding outstanding claims approaching $10 billion and Exxon’s claims around $2 billion according to Ravi Jayaram of consultant group Stratas Advisors.

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott told clients Monday that more than just easing US sanctions would be required to encourage new investment. US producers would need a clear path to recover their claims from Caracas and confidence in the stability of Venezuela’s government. Political uncertainty following Maduro’s removal complicates investment decisions given the massive capital requirements and long payback periods.

Trump asserted Saturday that Venezuela’s oil nationalization constituted one of the largest thefts of American property in the history of our country. “We built Venezuela’s oil industry with American talent, drive, skill, and the socialist regime stole it from us,” he claimed. The president stated the oil embargo he imposed on Venezuela remains in full effect despite the regime change.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Axios that all of our oil companies are ready and willing to make big investments in Venezuela that will rebuild their oil infrastructure, which was destroyed by the illegitimate Maduro regime. However, oil company executives have been largely silent about their willingness to reinvest given ongoing security concerns and unclear governance arrangements.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Sunday the US would implement an oil quarantine to force Venezuela’s new leaders to comply with administration goals, ultimately giving Washington greater leverage. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, sworn in Monday, has not publicly commented on US oil sector plans though she condemned the military operation that removed Maduro.

Investor speculation about Venezuela’s oil potential boosted shares of oil services companies Monday. Slb gained more than 10%, Halliburton rose 9%, and Baker Hughes added 4% as traders bet on lucrative contracts for infrastructure work. Shares of Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and ConocoPhillips also climbed on expectations they could eventually recover assets and access Venezuela’s reserves.

Industry experts emphasize that Venezuela’s extra heavy crude presents technical challenges. The oil requires diluting with lighter crude or specialized refining to process effectively. Most Venezuelan barrels historically went to US Gulf Coast refineries specifically configured for heavy crude, creating natural commercial ties. However, two decades of deteriorating production trained those refineries to process alternative feedstocks from Canada, Mexico, and elsewhere.

Longtime oil analyst John Kilduff told NBC News that the bones of a terrific oil industry are certainly there. He suggested a small bump in output over the next six months could help with the recent downward trajectory in gas prices for consumers. “So yes, US consumers could see a further decrease at the pump on top of what they’ve already been seeing over the past several months,” Kilduff stated.

However, most energy analysts view Trump’s 18 month timeline as unrealistic given the scope of required work. Francisco Monaldi, director of the Latin America Energy Program at Rice University’s Baker Institute, told reporters that meaningful production increases would require at least three to five years of sustained investment under stable political conditions. The compressed timeline reflects political messaging rather than operational reality, Monaldi suggested.

Trump also told NBC Monday that Venezuela will not hold elections within the next 30 days as some observers had anticipated. “We have to fix the country first. You can’t have an election. There’s no way the people could even vote,” he stated. The president said nursing the country back to health will take a period of time, suggesting extended US involvement in Venezuelan governance and economic affairs.

Whether oil companies ultimately accept Trump’s invitation depends heavily on clarity regarding compensation mechanisms, legal protections, and political stability. The combination of massive upfront costs, technical challenges, uncertain governance, and potential backlash from Venezuelan citizens creates significant risk that may deter investment regardless of subsidy promises or rhetoric about reclaiming stolen assets.