Trump Says He’ll Review Maxwell Pardon Request

President Donald Trump said Monday he would consider reviewing a potential pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected her appeal, sparking immediate controversy over the possibility of clemency for the convicted sex trafficker who helped Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he hadn’t heard Maxwell’s name in a long time but would take a look at the case and speak to the Department of Justice about it. The comments came just hours after the Supreme Court declined to hear Maxwell’s challenge to her criminal conviction, effectively ending her legal options for overturning the guilty verdict.

Maxwell is serving a 20 year prison sentence after being convicted of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual abuse by Epstein, the disgraced financier who died by suicide in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting his own sex trafficking trial. The British socialite was found guilty in 2021 on multiple charges including sex trafficking of a minor and transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

When CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked whether he was open to pardoning Maxwell, Trump responded that he would need to examine the details first. He claimed he didn’t know anything about her case and wasn’t even aware she had requested clemency, though he acknowledged receiving pardon requests from many people.

Maxwell’s legal team had argued to the Supreme Court that she should have been shielded from prosecution under a plea agreement that Epstein struck with federal authorities in an earlier case. That 2008 non-prosecution agreement related to similar allegations in Florida, but federal prosecutors argued it didn’t apply to Maxwell or to crimes in other jurisdictions. The Supreme Court justices declined to take up the case without comment, as is their standard practice when rejecting appeals.

The president’s refusal to rule out a pardon drew swift criticism from various quarters. His comments suggested openness to granting clemency to someone convicted of facilitating the sexual exploitation of minors, a position that many found deeply troubling given the severity of Maxwell’s crimes and the extensive evidence presented at trial.

Trump’s relationship with both Epstein and Maxwell dates back decades. The president was photographed with Epstein at various social events in the 1990s and early 2000s, though Trump has distanced himself from the financier in recent years, claiming he fell out with Epstein long before the criminal allegations became public. In a 2019 exchange, Trump told reporters he wished Maxwell well, comments that generated significant controversy at the time.

Maxwell’s transfer earlier this year from a low security federal prison in Florida to a minimum security facility in Texas followed an interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in July. The reasons for that interview and her subsequent prison transfer have not been publicly disclosed, though the move to a lower security facility typically indicates good behavior or reduced flight risk assessment.

The timing of Trump’s comments adds another layer of complexity to an already sensitive issue. Coming immediately after the Supreme Court’s rejection of her final appeal, any presidential pardon would short circuit the judicial process entirely and release someone convicted by a jury of facilitating serious crimes against minors.

Legal experts note that presidential pardon power is essentially unlimited for federal crimes, meaning Trump could grant clemency to Maxwell regardless of public opinion or the Justice Department’s recommendation. However, such a decision would carry significant political risks, particularly given the nature of her convictions and the ongoing public interest in the Epstein case.

The Epstein scandal has touched numerous high profile figures over the years, with flight logs from his private jet and visitor logs from his properties revealing connections to politicians, business leaders, and celebrities from across the political spectrum. Maxwell’s role as Epstein’s longtime companion and alleged recruiter made her a central figure in the broader story of how Epstein’s abuse network operated for years without intervention.

Victims’ advocates expressed alarm at Trump’s suggestion he might consider a pardon. Organizations working with survivors of sexual exploitation argued that granting clemency to Maxwell would send a devastating message about how seriously the justice system takes crimes against children and would represent a betrayal of the young women whose testimony helped secure her conviction.

Trump also mentioned during the same exchange with reporters that music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs had requested a pardon. Combs currently faces federal charges in a separate case, though Trump provided no details about the nature or timing of that alleged request. The juxtaposition of discussing potential pardons for both Maxwell and Combs in the same breath struck some observers as particularly jarring given the serious nature of the allegations against both individuals.

For now, Maxwell remains incarcerated at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, where she’s expected to serve the remainder of her sentence unless Trump follows through on his suggestion to review her case. Whether the president’s comments represent serious consideration of a pardon or merely a noncommittal response to an unexpected question remains unclear.

The controversy surrounding Trump’s remarks underscores the ongoing tensions around presidential clemency powers and their appropriate use. While presidents have historically granted pardons to individuals they believe were wrongly convicted or received excessively harsh sentences, extending that mercy to someone convicted of facilitating the sexual abuse of teenagers would break new ground and likely generate sustained political backlash.