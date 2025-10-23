Trump Sanctions Russia’s Largest Oil Firms Over Ukraine War

The United States (US) has imposed sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, marking the first major punitive action by President Donald Trump’s administration against Moscow since he took office in January.

The US Department of the Treasury announced the measures on Wednesday, citing Russia’s lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine. The sanctions also target almost three dozen subsidiaries of the two oil giants.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the penalties aim to cut funding for the Kremlin’s war efforts. “Now is the time to stop the killing and for an immediate ceasefire. Given President Putin’s refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia’s two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin’s war machine,” he stated.

Meeting with Putin Canceled

Trump confirmed on Wednesday that a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war had been called off. Speaking in the Oval Office alongside North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump explained he had “canceled” the anticipated summit, telling reporters, “It just didn’t feel right to me”.

Trump told reporters that it was the appropriate time to use sanctions to end the war, saying he “just felt it was time” and that he had “waited a long time”. He described the penalties as tremendous sanctions against Russia’s two big oil companies, expressing hope they would not remain in place for long if the war ends.

Behind the decision was Trump’s growing frustration after a call between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday ended with no progress.

Timing and Context

The sanctions announcement came hours after a major Russian attack on Ukraine. A large-scale missile and drone assault overnight on October 22 killed six people and injured at least 36, according to authorities. In Kyiv, two people were killed and 21 injured, while four were killed in the Brovarsky district of Kyiv Oblast.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv with drones, damaging a kindergarten and killing one person while leaving six injured. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that 48 children and teachers were sheltering in the building at the time, but no children were physically harmed.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Olga Stefanishyna praised the announcement, saying it “comes after numerous attempts to give Russia a chance to begin real negotiations to end the war”.

Economic Impact and Allied Support

Despite the war and the battered Russian economy, Rosneft and Lukoil are worth more than 50 billion dollars each and are two of the biggest companies listed on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Rosneft specializes in the exploration, extraction, production, refining, transport and sale of petroleum, natural gas and petroleum products, while Lukoil engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil and gas in Russia and internationally.

Oil prices jumped about three percent after the sanctions were announced, with global benchmark Brent rising 2.92 percent to 64.42 dollars per barrel.

The United Kingdom (UK) targeted the two oil companies with sanctions last week, and the European Union (EU) formally adopted another package of sanctions, including a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports, on Thursday morning.

China and India, two major buyers of Russian oil, face potential supply disruptions. Rosneft and Lukoil together account for roughly half of Russia’s more than four million barrels per day of crude exports. China imported about two million barrels per day of Russian oil in September, while India took around 1.6 million barrels per day.

Diplomatic Stalemate Continues

The sanctions came after Trump’s latest peace push hit a roadblock during the call between Rubio and Lavrov. Russian officials reiterated their refusal to agree to an immediate ceasefire before talks begin, a key demand of Kyiv and Europe that the United States has backed.

Trump has been under pressure from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European nations and members of Congress from both parties for months to intensify US sanctions on Russia.

The conflict continues with no clear path to peace talks. The United States has stated it will continue to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the war, noting that a permanent peace depends entirely on Russia’s willingness to negotiate in good faith.