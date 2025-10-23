Trump Sanctions Russia Oil Giants as EU Bans LNG

United States President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies Wednesday, citing lack of progress in ceasefire negotiations to end Moscow’s war on Ukraine, as European Union leaders simultaneously approved their 19th Russian sanctions package including a ban on liquefied natural gas imports.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the sanctions targeting Rosneft and Lukoil, stating they aim to increase pressure on Russia’s energy sector and degrade the Kremlin’s ability to raise revenue for its war machine. The measures block US assets of the designated firms and prevent Americans from doing business with them, also sanctioning dozens of subsidiaries.

Trump confirmed he would raise concerns about Russian oil purchases by Chinese and Indian buyers during his meeting with President Xi Jinping at the 2025 APEC summit in South Korea next week. The Treasury Department warned it is prepared to take further action if Russia continues the more than three year war.

The sanctions come as Trump’s patience with Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to wane due to stalled truce negotiations. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Trump announced he had postponed his planned meeting with Putin in Hungary, stating the timing did not feel right because talks were not progressing. “Every time I speak to Vladimir, I have good conversations and then they don’t go anywhere,” he said, expressing frustration.

Economic significance of targeted firms

The newly sanctioned firms are significant to the Kremlin. Rosneft is Russia’s second largest company by revenue, while Lukoil is Russia’s third largest and biggest non state enterprise. Together, they account for more than half of Russia’s 5 million barrels per day in exports and represent approximately 6 percent of global oil production.

Both companies have recently reported steep declines in financial performance. Rosneft reported a 68 percent year on year drop in net income for the first half of 2025, while Lukoil posted an almost 27 percent fall in profits for 2024, citing sanctions and increased taxation as Moscow funds its war effort.

The United Kingdom announced sanctions against both firms last week, declaring there was no place for Russia in global markets.

EU adopts comprehensive sanctions package

Washington’s sanctions coincided with the EU’s announcement that it had approved its 19th sanctions package. The package includes an EU ban on Russian LNG imports, with short term contracts ending after six months and long term contracts ending from January 1, 2027.

The final package was approved after Slovakia lifted its reservation following the addition of new clauses addressing Slovak demands regarding high energy prices and alignment of climate targets with carmakers and heavy industry needs.

The sanctions also impose new travel restrictions on Russian diplomats and list 117 more vessels from Moscow’s shadow fleet of clandestine, sanctions evading vessels, bringing the total to 558. Banks in Kazakhstan and Belarus were also targeted, along with cryptocurrency exchanges and entities in China and India linked to sanctions evasion.

European Commission official Maria Luís Albuquerque said the 19th package deploys a wide range of measures to weaken Russia’s faltering economy, noting that the LNG ban will hit where it hurts most while additional measures on financial services, including cryptocurrency, will have strong impact.

Ukrainian response and future measures

Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, welcomed the package but stated Ukraine is not stopping, adding that Package 20 is already in the works. He simplified the goal, saying the logic is simple: less money in Russia means fewer missiles in Ukraine.

The sanctions announcement followed Russian drone and missile strikes across Ukraine that killed at least six people, including a woman and her two young daughters. At least 29 people, including five children, were wounded in Kyiv, which appeared to be the main target.

Early market response showed oil prices jumping more than 5 percent Thursday, with global benchmark Brent rising to above $65 per barrel following the sanctions announcement. Chinese state oil companies have reportedly begun suspending short term purchases of Russian crude, citing compliance concerns, while Indian refiners are sharply cutting imports from Moscow.

Russia reacted with outrage to the measures. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed the country has developed strong immunity to Western restrictions and will continue to strengthen its economic and energy potential. Putin warned that sanctions on Russian oil could lead to sharp increases in global gas prices.

Trump’s sanctions mark his first direct economic punishments on Russia since returning to the White House, following months of calls from Zelenskyy and bipartisan pressure to hit Russia’s oil industry harder. The coordinated US EU action represents the most significant escalation in economic pressure on Moscow’s energy sector since the war began more than three years ago.