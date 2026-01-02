Trump Reveals High Aspirin Dose and Disinterest in Exercise

United States President Donald Trump has disclosed in a detailed interview with The Wall Street Journal that he takes a higher daily dose of aspirin than his doctors recommend, attributing visible bruising on his hands to the medication while insisting his health remains perfect.

In the interview published on Thursday, the 79 year old president said he takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily for cardiac prevention, a dose his physician has advised him to lower. They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart, Trump told the Journal. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?

Trump added that he has been taking aspirin for 25 years and described himself as a little superstitious about changing his routine. I take the larger one, but I’ve done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising, he said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a low dose of aspirin for heart attack or stroke prevention typically ranges from 75 to 100 milligrams, with 81 milligrams commonly recommended. While aspirin therapy doses can range between 75 to 325 milligrams, recent medical guidelines have stopped recommending daily aspirin for many adults, particularly those in their 70s, as the risks of excessive bleeding can outweigh the benefits.

Trump’s physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, confirmed the president takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily and said Trump remains in exceptional health. President Trump’s medical evaluations and laboratory results continue to show excellent metabolic health, and have revealed his cardiovascular health puts him 14 years younger than his age, Barbabella stated.

The interview, which Trump began by saying let’s talk about health again for the 25th time, appeared to be one of the most extensive discussions he has had with journalists about his health, age and fitness for office. Scrutiny has intensified over the past year as Trump became the oldest president ever sworn into office in January 2025.

The president also revealed new details about a medical scan he underwent in October, correcting earlier statements that it was a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan. It wasn’t an MRI, Trump said, explaining it was actually a computed tomography (CT) scan. Barbabella told the Journal the scan was done to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues. Trump expressed regret about undergoing the procedure, saying it gave critics a little ammunition.

The bruising on Trump’s hands has been a persistent source of public attention. The White House has previously explained the discoloration is caused by frequent handshaking combined with his aspirin regimen. Trump told the Journal he uses makeup to cover the bruises, estimating it takes about 10 seconds to apply. He cited a past incident when Attorney General Pam Bondi accidentally cut his hand with her ring as an example of when he has been whacked again by someone.

On the topic of exercise, Trump was emphatic about his disinterest in regular physical activity beyond golf. I just don’t like it. It’s boring, he said. To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me. The president said he tried compression socks but didn’t like them.

Trump also addressed multiple instances where cameras have captured him appearing to doze off during White House meetings and public events. During a Cabinet meeting in December, he closed his eyes for several seconds at a time. Similar episodes occurred during a November event in the Oval Office. However, Trump denied falling asleep, saying he was merely resting his eyes. I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me, he said. Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.

The president credited his good genetics for his health and vitality. My health is perfect, he declared during the interview. Despite his confidence, medical experts have noted that the bruising and other visible signs raise questions about transparency regarding presidential health information.

The Journal also reported that Trump has asked his aides to limit his schedule so he can focus more on the most important meetings, a move similar to one undertaken by President Joe Biden during his 2024 candidacy. Trump typically starts his day in the Oval Office around 10 a.m. and works until 7 p.m. or 8 p.m., according to the report.

Trump’s physician noted the president takes the aspirin for cardiac prevention, though aspirin acts as an anticoagulant meant to prevent blood clots from forming. Blood clots that travel to the heart can lead to heart attacks, but the medication also increases the risk of bleeding by preventing clots from forming in wounds.

Should Trump complete his second term in full, he will be 82 years old by its conclusion, making him the oldest sitting president in United States history and breaking the record set by Biden.