Trump Replaces Biden Portrait with Autopen Image

President Donald Trump unveiled an unprecedented “Presidential Walk of Fame” at the White House on Wednesday, featuring portraits of all previous commanders-in-chief except one: Joe Biden’s traditional portrait has been replaced with an image of an autopen machine, escalating a months-long political dispute over presidential decision-making authority.

The White House installed the new presidential portrait gallery along the West Wing Colonnade, with all presidents displayed in gilded frames except Biden, whose frame contains a photograph of an autopen signing device. The display marks an extraordinary breach of presidential protocol and represents the most visible manifestation of Trump’s sustained criticism of his predecessor’s administrative practices.

Trump has personally fixated on Biden’s autopen use and previously ordered an investigation into the former president’s actions. The autopen, a mechanical device that replicates signatures, serves as routine administrative equipment used by presidents across party lines to execute official documents when physical signing proves impractical.

The controversy stems from Trump’s allegations that Biden’s extensive use of automated signing indicates cognitive decline and administrative dysfunction. The autopen image serves as a reference to Trump’s frequent allegation that Biden was addled by the end of his term and not really making presidential decisions.

Biden has categorically denied these accusations, stating: “I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation and proclamations”. The former president characterized suggestions otherwise as “ridiculous and false” in his official response to the controversy.

Historical precedent shows that former President Barack Obama faced similar scrutiny in 2011 for using an autopen to sign the Patriot Act’s extension, marking the first time a president used the technology for major legislation. The practice has since become commonplace across Capitol Hill and executive branch operations.

Trump’s decision represents the latest in a series of White House portrait adjustments targeting political opponents. The president has previously relocated portraits of Barack Obama and George W. Bush, and replaced former first lady Hillary Clinton’s portrait with one of himself. These changes reflect Trump’s broader effort to reshape White House symbolism according to his political priorities.

Critics have condemned the Biden portrait substitution, with one observer stating: “Replacing Biden’s portrait with a picture of a pen? He gave decades of his life to public service”. The controversy highlights tensions between presidential tradition and political expression within White House ceremonies and displays.

A White House official confirmed that all presidents are featured in chronological order, starting with George Washington and proceeding through Donald Trump, though Biden’s representation differs markedly from traditional presidential portraiture standards.

The West Wing Colonnade has served as an iconic White House feature since construction during Thomas Jefferson’s presidency. The open-air walkway traditionally provides passage between the West Wing and Executive Residence, making the portrait display highly visible to staff, visitors, and media personnel.

Trump has intensified criticism of Biden’s autopen use, particularly regarding presidential pardons, suggesting that Biden personally signed only his son’s pardon while using automated signatures for other clemency actions. Biden defended the practice, explaining that extensive autopen use for his record-setting number of pardons and commutations occurred because “we’re talking about a whole lot of people”.

Trump ordered his White House counsel to investigate autopen use during the Biden administration, suggesting without evidence that aides were signing documents while Biden served as president. This investigation reflects Trump’s broader challenge to Biden’s administrative legitimacy and decision-making capacity.

The portrait controversy emerges during Trump’s second term as he seeks to establish visual and symbolic distinctions from his predecessor’s administration. The “Presidential Walk of Fame” represents an innovation in White House tradition, though its selective representation of presidential history has generated significant political discussion.

Presidential portrait traditions typically emphasize institutional continuity and respect for office holders regardless of political affiliation. Trump’s departure from these conventions signals his intention to use White House displays for political messaging rather than ceremonial purposes.

The autopen debate reflects broader questions about presidential administrative practices and the balance between efficiency and personal involvement in executive decision-making. Modern presidents regularly delegate routine signing duties while maintaining direct involvement in policy decisions and major legislative actions.