Trump Renews Nigeria Criticism Following Pentagon Security Talks

US President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of Nigeria on Friday, November 21, publicly calling the country a disgrace and renewing accusations that the government is failing to protect Christians from extremist violence.

Speaking on Fox News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show, Trump repeated his threat to take potential military action against Islamist militants in Nigeria if the government does not do more to stop attacks on Christian communities. The president said Nigeria is a disgrace and described the killings as genocide, adding that he was really angry about it.

Trump also indicated that US subsidies to Nigeria could be stopped, stating the government has done nothing and is very ineffective. He claimed that until he got involved in the issue two weeks ago, nobody even talked about it.

The president’s broadcast came just one day after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, at the Pentagon. The high level meeting focused on ways to make tangible progress on stopping violence against Christians in Nigeria and combating West African jihadist terrorist groups.

Hegseth posted on X that under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of War (DOW) is working aggressively with Nigeria to end the persecution of Christians by jihadist terrorists. A subsequent statement from the Defence Department confirmed that Hegseth and Ribadu discussed tangible progress on curbing violence against Christians and combating jihadist groups operating in West Africa.

The Trump administration has characterized Christians in Nigeria as facing horrific violence, a narrative that has gained significant traction in rightwing circles in the United States. However, experts and analysts have cautioned that the situation is far more nuanced, as both Christians and Muslims in Nigeria have come under attack by Islamic extremists.

Nigeria, a country of more than 200 million people, is divided between the largely Muslim north and mostly Christian south. Armed groups have been engaged in a conflict that has been largely confined to the northeast of the country, which is majority Muslim, and has dragged on for more than 15 years.

Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, a spokesman for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, denied Trump’s claims of mass killings of Christians, stating that the government is not proud of the security situation but that to go with the narrative that only Christians are targeted is not true.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, a Muslim from southern Nigeria who is married to a Christian pastor, said that the characterization of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect the national reality. Tinubu stated that religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of Nigeria’s collective identity and shall always remain so.

Trump earlier this month designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern for alleged violations of religious freedom, reversing a 2021 decision by the previous administration. The designation is largely symbolic but requires the US government to take targeted responses to violations of religious freedom under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

A source familiar with Trump’s thinking told CNN that the president’s threats toward the country are meant to see how Nigeria responds, describing it as an Art of the Deal type strategy. The source argued that the actions by Islamist groups are gaining attention thanks to Trump’s posts.

For more than a decade, Boko Haram and other armed groups have clashed in the northeast, forcing millions of people from their homes. Since Tinubu took power two years ago, pledging stronger security, more than 10,000 people have been killed there, according to Amnesty International.

The Nigerian government has emphasized that it remains committed to protecting citizens of all faiths and has rejected suggestions that it tolerates religious persecution. Officials have described the situation as a broader security challenge affecting communities across religious lines rather than targeted persecution of Christians.