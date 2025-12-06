Trump Receives Inaugural FIFA Peace Prize at 2026 World Cup Draw

United States President Donald Trump received the first FIFA Peace Prize at the 2026 World Cup draw ceremony in Washington on Friday, an award created by football’s governing body to recognize individuals who promote global peace and unity through exceptional actions.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented the honour onstage at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, handing Trump a trophy depicting golden hands holding a football, alongside a medal and certificate. The ceremony took place before the draw that determined group matchups for the expanded 48-team tournament scheduled to begin in June 2026 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Infantino praised Trump’s leadership during the presentation, stating the US president deserved recognition for actions taken to advance peace. The FIFA chief emphasized themes of hope, unity and future-focused leadership as justification for the award, which the organization announced in November as an annual honour for distinguished individuals demonstrating unwavering commitment to peace.

Trump described receiving the prize as one of the great honours of his life and claimed his administration had saved millions of lives through diplomatic interventions. He referenced conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo and cited efforts to prevent wars between India and Pakistan, though he provided no specific details about these interventions.

The prize announcement comes weeks after Trump failed to secure the Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded in October to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. White House communications officials criticized the Nobel Committee at the time for prioritizing politics over peace. FIFA announced its own peace award shortly after that decision.

The new FIFA honour will be administered through recommendations from the organization’s Social Responsibility Committee, which is chaired by Myanmar Football Federation President Zaw Zaw. The businessman was appointed to lead the committee in October for a term running through 2029, marking the first time a Myanmar representative has chaired a major FIFA body.

Zaw Zaw built influence in Myanmar during military rule and has maintained connections with successive governments despite ongoing civil conflict in the country. He was previously sanctioned by the United States for ties to Myanmar’s military junta but was delisted in 2016 when Washington eased restrictions. His Max Myanmar conglomerate operates across automotive, construction, tourism and energy sectors.

FIFA has not disclosed specific criteria or the selection process used to choose Trump as the inaugural recipient. The certificate presented to Trump stated the prize recognizes individuals who exemplify unwavering commitment to advancing peace and unity through notable leadership and action on behalf of billions of football fans worldwide.

The ceremony at the Kennedy Center, which Trump has jokingly referred to as the Trump Kennedy Center after replacing its leadership earlier this year with political allies, featured distinct hallmarks associated with the president. The Village People performed their signature song YMCA, which has become a staple at Trump political rallies, with the president dancing onstage during the performance.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum attended the event as representatives of the co-hosting nations. The three leaders participated in drawing teams into groups, though the actual matchups were determined by protocol based on FIFA rankings and continental representation requirements.

Trump’s presence dominated the proceedings, which began 90 minutes before the actual draw commenced. The extended opening segment allowed time for musical performances, speeches from FIFA officials and the peace prize presentation, transforming what is typically a straightforward administrative procedure into an entertainment spectacle.

The award has drawn criticism from some observers who question both its timing and the selection of Trump as recipient. Critics note the prize was created shortly after Trump expressed disappointment over missing the Nobel honour and suggest it was designed specifically to appeal to the US president.

Others have raised concerns about Trump administration immigration policies that could affect World Cup participants and attendees. The White House has imposed travel restrictions on 19 countries, including Iran and Haiti, both of which have qualified for the tournament. Administration officials have indicated these restrictions may expand to additional nations before the competition begins.

The State Department has launched a system called FIFA PASS to expedite visa processing for international visitors who have purchased tickets. More than one million tickets have been sold for the tournament, with FIFA expected to generate revenues exceeding 10 billion dollars according to London-based Pitch Marketing Group.

Trump praised Infantino during his acceptance speech and predicted the 2026 World Cup would be an unprecedented event based on enthusiasm levels. He also made unverified claims about the United States being the hottest country in the world and asserted the globe is now a safer place under his leadership.

The award ceremony occurred amid escalating tensions between Washington and Brussels over technology regulation. Hours before the FIFA event, the European Union announced a 120 million euro fine against Trump ally Elon Musk’s social media platform X for violating digital transparency rules, prompting sharp criticism from US officials.

Vice President JD Vance had warned Europe against attacking American companies in comments made before the EU fine was announced, framing regulatory enforcement as censorship attempts. Trump has repeatedly criticized European digital rules as regulatory overreach that stifles American innovation.

Alongside the peace prize presentation, FIFA announced it had accepted commitments from TikTok to address advertising transparency concerns, though the Chinese-owned platform remains under investigation for other potential violations of European digital services legislation.

The 2026 World Cup draw placed teams into 12 groups of four, with matches scheduled across 16 host cities. The tournament will be the first World Cup jointly hosted by three nations and the first in North America since the United States hosted in 1994. The championship match is set for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

FIFA has positioned the expanded tournament as its most ambitious project, with the 48-team format creating additional matches and commercial opportunities compared to previous 32-team editions. The organization views the North American market as crucial for growing football’s global profile and generating long-term revenue growth.

Trump established a federal task force in March to coordinate US preparations for hosting World Cup matches, though he has threatened to relocate games away from cities led by Democratic officials who do not comply with his administration’s agenda on immigration enforcement and other policy priorities.