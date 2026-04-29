Trump Prepares Indefinite Iran Port Blockade to Force Nuclear Surrender

United States President Donald Trump has directed his national security team to plan for an open-ended naval blockade of Iranian ports, signalling that Washington intends to keep strangling Tehran’s economy until Iran agrees to dismantle its nuclear programme, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal cited US officials as saying Trump, in recent meetings including one held in the White House Situation Room on Monday, decided to continue restricting shipping to and from Iranian ports rather than resume bombing campaigns or withdraw from the conflict, having assessed that the alternatives carried greater risk.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that Iran could not get its act together and warned the country to “get smart soon,” above a mocked-up image of himself holding a rifle. The post came as the US naval blockade continued to squeeze Iran’s economy, with the Iranian rial falling to historic lows against the dollar on Wednesday.

The development marks a hardening of Washington’s position as the war, which began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched air operations against Iran, approaches its third month with no durable resolution in sight.

Iran’s latest proposal for resolving the conflict would set aside discussion of its nuclear programme until after the war has formally ended and the dispute over Hormuz shipping is resolved. Washington has insisted that nuclear issues must be addressed from the outset, a position Tehran has firmly rejected.

Iran has indicated it could withstand the blockade by using alternative trade routes, while Iranian officials said the country did not consider the war over. Iran’s most recent proposal would suspend nuclear discussions until shipping issues and the formal end of hostilities are resolved, a framework that fell short of Trump’s opening demand.

Brent crude rose for a seventh straight session to settle above $111 a barrel on Wednesday as concern mounted over a protracted peace process that could keep the Strait of Hormuz shut for an indefinite period. The strategic waterway, through which approximately a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil trade previously flowed, has remained at a virtual standstill since the conflict began.

Mediators in Pakistan expect Iran will submit a revised proposal within days, according to CNN. Qatar, a US ally that was struck by Iranian missiles despite its role as a mediator, has warned of the possibility of a frozen conflict if a definitive resolution is not reached.

US government officials and Wall Street analysts have begun considering the prospect that oil prices could surge to $200 a barrel if the standoff continues, with parts of Africa already experiencing supply disruptions and governments implementing consumption reduction measures.

At a state dinner for King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Tuesday, Trump told guests the United States had militarily defeated Iran and would never allow Tehran to possess a nuclear weapon, indicating that Charles shared that view. “We’re never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said in his after-dinner remarks.