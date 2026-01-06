Trump Posts Immigrant Welfare Statistics for 114 Countries

President Donald Trump shared data on January 4 showing the percentage of immigrant households receiving public assistance in the United States, reigniting debates over immigration policy and welfare dependency. The chart appeared on his Truth Social platform amid ongoing Republican discussions about economic contributions from foreign-born residents.

The document, titled Immigrant Welfare Recipient Rates by Country of Origin, covers approximately 114 nations and territories. It details household participation in programs including food assistance and healthcare benefits. Nigerian immigrant households show a 33.3 percent public assistance rate according to the shared figures.

Bhutan tops the list at 81.4 percent, followed by Yemen at 75.2 percent and Somalia at 71.9 percent. The Marshall Islands registered 71.4 percent, while both the Dominican Republic and Afghanistan recorded 68.1 percent. Congo reached 66.0 percent, Guinea 65.8 percent, Samoa 63.4 percent, and Cape Verde 63.1 percent to round out the highest ten rates.

At the lower end, Bermuda showed 25.5 percent of immigrant households receiving assistance. Saudi Arabia registered 25.7 percent, with Israel and Palestine combined at 25.9 percent. Argentina recorded 26.2 percent, followed by unspecified South American nations at 26.7 percent. Korea reported 27.2 percent, Zambia 28.0 percent, Portugal 28.2 percent, Kenya 28.5 percent, and Kuwait 29.3 percent.

The administration has simultaneously expanded travel restrictions and immigration controls, tightening conditions for entry into the country. These policy shifts have drawn attention from both supporters who emphasize border security and critics concerned about humanitarian implications.

Republican lawmakers have increasingly focused on welfare utilization patterns among immigrant communities as part of broader fiscal policy debates. Democrats have questioned whether such data presentations provide complete context about immigrant economic contributions, including tax payments and workforce participation.

The timing coincides with legislative discussions about federal benefit eligibility requirements and proposed changes to immigration screening procedures. Public response has divided along familiar partisan lines, with supporters praising transparency and opponents warning against stigmatization of immigrant communities.