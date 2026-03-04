Trump Orders War-Risk Insurance for Gulf Tankers, Signals Navy Escorts

President Donald Trump has directed the United States government to provide financial guarantees for all commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf and signalled that the US Navy stands ready to physically escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, in the most direct American intervention yet to prevent a global energy crisis from the Iran conflict.

Trump announced on Tuesday that he had ordered the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for all maritime trade in the Gulf, with energy cargoes receiving particular priority. The move followed Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which sent oil prices sharply higher.

The practical trigger for Trump’s intervention was a decision by leading marine insurance underwriters to withdraw war-risk coverage for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, making it financially impossible for most shipping companies to send vessels through the waterway. Major carriers including Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) had already opted out. Traffic through the strait fell 81 percent on Sunday compared to the prior week, with approximately 200 tankers stranded in the region, according to industry data from Lloyd’s List.

A senior officer in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy declared the strait closed, warning that any vessel attempting to transit would be targeted. “The strait is closed, and whoever wants to cross, our heroes in the navy of the IRGC and army will set those ships on fire,” Ebrahim Jabari, a senior adviser to the Revolutionary Guard’s commander-in-chief, said.

Trump’s announcement drew comparison to Operation Earnest Will, the 1987 to 1988 US mission during the Iran-Iraq war in which the Navy escorted reflagged Kuwaiti tankers through the Gulf. However, Navy officials have privately told tanker executives that no escort capacity is currently available and that no guarantees of future availability have been given, according to Lloyd’s List reporting.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, briefly pulled back from session highs on the news before settling near $80 a barrel, still more than 10 percent above its pre-conflict level. Analysts cautioned that the practical impact of both the insurance mechanism and any naval escort mission would take weeks rather than hours to implement, and that full resumption of Hormuz flows would likely require Washington to first neutralise Iran’s capacity to deploy mines and anti-ship missiles.

The United States currently has nine guided-missile warships deployed to the Arabian Sea alongside three Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) forward-deployed to Bahrain. Saudi Arabia’s Aramco is already exploring alternative export routes through the Red Sea, and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates that around 2.6 million barrels per day from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates could be rerouted if the strait remains closed.