Trump Orders Navy to Shoot Any Boat Laying Mines in Strait of Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump has issued a direct military order instructing the United States Navy to shoot and kill any vessel caught laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as the standoff between Washington and Tehran over the critical waterway intensifies.

Trump posted the order on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, stating: “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be, that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation.”

In a second post, the president declared that the United States has total control over the waterway, adding: “No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is sealed up tight, until such time as Iran is able to make a deal.”

Trump simultaneously ordered mine-clearing operations in the strait to continue at what he described as a “tripled up level.” The Pentagon has told Congress that clearing the mines could take up to six months.

Iran’s parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf responded, saying a complete ceasefire “only makes sense” if Washington lifts its blockade of Iranian ports, and that reopening the Strait of Hormuz was impossible while the blockade remained in place.

The orders came after Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz and seized two of them on Wednesday, less than a day after Trump extended a fragile truce while keeping the naval blockade intact. Iranian media identified the two seized vessels as the MSC Francesca and the Epaminondas, which it said were being escorted to Iran by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

United States Central Command also reported on Thursday that its forces had conducted a maritime interdiction of a tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Indian Ocean, stating that it would “continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate.” The command said it had directed 31 vessels to turn around or return to port since the start of the blockade on April 13.

Tanker traffic through the strait, which typically carries around 20 percent of the world’s oil in peacetime, has fallen to single digits on most days since the conflict began, with tracking data showing just eight ships transiting on Wednesday, including three oil tankers.

In a separate post on Thursday, Trump commented on what he described as a leadership crisis inside Iran. “Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is. The infighting is between the hardliners, who have been losing badly on the battlefield, and the moderates, who are not very moderate at all but gaining respect, is crazy,” he wrote.

Trump said he has not set a deadline for when Iran must submit a unified peace proposal to Pakistani mediators, and has indicated the ceasefire will be maintained while Tehran works toward a proposal that meets Washington’s terms.

NewsGhana has previously reported on how the Hormuz blockade pushed oil prices above 109 US dollars a barrel, delivering what analysts described as the worst energy shock since the 1970s.