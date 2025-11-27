Trump Orders Investigation Into Afghan Nationals After National Guard Shooting

President Donald Trump has announced a comprehensive review of every Afghan national who entered the United States over the past five years following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House.

The attack occurred around 2:15 pm on Wednesday, November 26, when a gunman opened fire on West Virginia National Guard members near Farragut Metro station in Washington DC. Both victims remain in critical condition after initially conflicting reports from West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey suggested they had died.

The Department of Homeland Security identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who came to the United States in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, a program designed to evacuate and resettle Afghans who assisted American forces during the two decade war in Afghanistan.

Trump described the incident as a monstrous ambush style attack and an act of terror. Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, the president said the attack underscored what he called the single greatest national security threat facing the nation. He pledged that those responsible would face the steepest possible price.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe told Fox News Digital that Lakanwal had prior relationships with various United States government entities, including the CIA, due to his work as a member of a partner force in Kandahar. The 29 year old worked alongside US Special Forces in Afghanistan before the Taliban takeover in 2021.

CNN previously reported that Lakanwal applied for asylum in 2024, which was granted by the Trump administration in April 2025. However, his request for a green card tied to the asylum grant remains pending.

Images from the scene showed a guardsman bleeding on the floor surrounded by broken glass from a bus shelter. Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said the suspect came around the corner and immediately started firing at the troops in what appeared to be a lone gunman ambush. The suspect was also shot during the exchange and is hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the victims are in critical condition. A motive for the attack remains unclear, though Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser described it as a targeted shooting.

In response, Trump called for the United States to reexamine every single alien who entered the country from Afghanistan under the Biden administration. He stated all necessary measures must be taken to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong or add benefit to the nation.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) immediately halted processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols. The freeze affects thousands of pending applications.

The Trump administration had already been planning a comprehensive review of refugees admitted during the Biden presidency. A November 21 memo called for reinterviewing all refugees admitted from January 20, 2021, to February 20, 2025, including green card holders. The directive potentially affects more than 200,000 refugees.

The memo cited findings by USCIS that the Biden administration potentially prioritized expediency, quantity, and admissions over quality interviews and detailed screening and vetting. Department of Homeland Security officials maintain that those who fail the re-review will have no right to appeal, and family members would also lose their immigration status.

Trump has ordered 500 additional National Guard members deployed to Washington in the wake of the shooting, bringing the total to approximately 2,700 troops. The National Guard has been deployed in the capital since August as part of the administration’s crime crackdown.

Refugee advocacy groups criticized the review process. Shawn VanDiver, founder of AfghanEvac, a coalition of US veterans and advocacy groups, called the decision unprecedented and cruel. The groups noted that refugees undergo extensive vetting processes involving multiple agencies, biometric checks, and layered security reviews before admission.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as a possible act of terrorism. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and have recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the attack. No other suspects are being sought.