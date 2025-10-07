Trump Optimistic as Hamas Makes Concessions in Gaza Talks

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Monday that a Gaza peace agreement is within reach, saying Hamas has been agreeing to key issues as indirect negotiations with Israel commenced in Egypt. The talks center on Trump’s ambitious 20-point plan aimed at ending the conflict that has devastated the Palestinian territory.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump struck an optimistic tone rarely heard in discussions about the decades-long conflict. “I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important,” he said, though he stopped short of providing specific details about which concessions the group has made.

Israeli, Hamas and American delegations arrived in Egypt to discuss the 20-point peace plan that Trump introduced last week. The proposal reportedly calls for Hamas to release all remaining Israeli hostages and eventually disarm, conditions that have historically been sticking points in previous negotiation attempts.

When pressed about whether Hamas disarmament was among his red lines, Trump maintained his cautious optimism. “I have red lines, if certain things aren’t met we’re not going to do it,” he acknowledged. But he quickly added, “I think we’re doing very well.”

The President appeared particularly eager to distance himself from reports suggesting tensions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump dismissed claims that Netanyahu had been negative about the negotiations, insisting instead that the Israeli leader “had been very positive about the deal.” Reports had emerged that Trump held an acrimonious call with Netanyahu, in which he reportedly became annoyed at the Israeli leader, telling him to stop being negative. However, Israeli sources have downplayed any disagreement between the two leaders.

Trump’s confidence represents a notable shift in tone for a conflict where previous peace efforts have repeatedly collapsed. “It’s a hard thing for me to say that when for years and years they’ve been trying to have a deal,” he remarked. “We’re going to have a Gaza deal, I’m pretty sure, yeah.”

Egypt’s foreign ministry indicated the talks will address the details of the process in line with Trump’s plan, aimed at ending the war and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza. The choice of Egypt as the venue reflects the country’s traditional role as a mediator in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

However, significant gaps remain between the two sides on how Israel’s military would withdraw from Gaza, suggesting the path to peace may be more complicated than Trump’s public statements suggest. Both parties have broadly accepted the framework of Trump’s plan, but the details of implementation remain contentious.

For international observers, Trump’s optimism raises questions about whether this attempt will succeed where countless others have failed. The conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced most of Gaza’s population. Any breakthrough would represent a significant diplomatic achievement, though skeptics warn that Hamas’s history of using ceasefires to rearm could complicate long-term peace prospects.

The coming days will reveal whether Trump’s confidence is justified or whether the familiar patterns of breakdown and renewed violence will reassert themselves. What’s clear is that both sides are at least talking, something that seemed impossible just weeks ago.