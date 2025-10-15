Trump Links Argentina Aid to Milei’s Electoral Success

US President Donald Trump has explicitly tied American financial support to Argentina’s political future, warning that a $20 billion economic lifeline could vanish if his ally President Javier Milei fails to secure legislative gains in crucial midterm elections on October 26.

During Milei’s White House visit Tuesday, Trump made the stakes crystal clear, stating that if the Argentine leader loses, the United States will not be generous with Argentina. He went further, telling reporters, “We will stay with him, and if he doesn’t win we are gone”.

The American president offered his full endorsement of Milei, calling him a great leader and invoking his signature political branding with a twist. He’s MAGA all the way, Trump declared, referring to what he termed “Make Argentina Great Again.”

The timing of this political ultimatum carries enormous weight. Argentina’s midterm elections will determine control of half the Chamber of Deputies seats and a third of Senate positions, potentially reshaping the legislative landscape that has frustrated Milei’s radical reform agenda since he took office.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently announced the $20 billion financial package, a rare intervention designed to stabilize Argentina’s battered economy. The country has been hemorrhaging foreign reserves defending its currency, recently spending over $1 billion to prevent the peso from plummeting further.

Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza, currently holds minimal representation in Congress, creating what analysts describe as a legislative brick wall that has blocked his sweeping cost cutting reforms and deregulation proposals. A strong electoral showing could provide the political mandate he desperately needs to push through his free market transformation over the remaining two years of his term.

The US intervention has sparked considerable debate. Critics view the currency support as political favoritism rather than sound economic strategy, particularly given Argentina’s deepening commercial relationship with China, a major lithium producer. Questions swirl about what Washington expects in return for this financial rescue.

Trump defended the substantial aid package against criticism that it contradicts his America First philosophy. He framed the support as backing a political movement rather than just a country, asserting that the benefit comes from helping a great philosophy take over a great nation and expressing his desire to see it succeed.

Milei’s coalition faces significant hurdles heading into the elections, with polling numbers showing recent declines. The president’s radical economic reforms, including dramatic spending cuts and deregulation measures, have produced mixed results. While some economic indicators have improved, the social costs have been severe, with poverty rates climbing and public discontent growing.

The October 26 vote represents an important litmus test for acceptance of Milei’s radical reform program and his possible reelection prospects in 2027. A poor performance would cement opposition control of Congress and effectively end his ability to implement his transformative economic vision.

Financial markets remain cautious despite the promised American support, reflecting ongoing concerns about Argentina’s political and economic stability. The explicit linkage between US aid and electoral outcomes represents an unusually direct intervention in another nation’s democratic process, raising questions about sovereignty and the appropriate boundaries of international economic diplomacy.

The stakes extend beyond Argentina’s borders. Trump’s willingness to make foreign aid explicitly contingent on favorable election results for political allies signals a potentially significant shift in how Washington conducts economic statecraft in Latin America and beyond.