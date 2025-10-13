Trump Lands in Israel Declaring Gaza War Over

President Donald Trump touched down in Israel on Monday morning, boldly proclaiming that the Gaza war “is over” as he arrived to celebrate a fragile ceasefire deal that’s already seeing its first hostage releases.

Aboard Air Force One during the flight, Trump twice declared the conflict finished, projecting confidence in the agreement he helped broker between Israel and Hamas. His arrival came just as Hamas began releasing the first group of captives, marking a pivotal moment after more than two years of devastating warfare.

Trump landed in Tel Aviv to tout the U.S. brokered ceasefire and hostage deal, describing it as opening the door to lasting Middle East peace. The president’s whirlwind visit, reportedly lasting under four hours, includes addressing the Knesset and meeting with hostage families before heading to Egypt for a multinational summit.

The ceasefire agreement emerged after intensive negotiations involving Qatar as a key mediator. Under the first phase, approximately 48 hostages are expected to return, with around 20 believed to be alive. Israel will simultaneously pull back its military forces to predetermined lines within Gaza.

On the Palestinian side, Israel previously released 1,755 Palestinian prisoners during an earlier ceasefire, and similar exchanges are expected under this new arrangement. The deal represents hope for families who’ve endured 734 days of uncertainty since the October 2023 Hamas attack that triggered the war.

But optimism remains cautious. While displaced Gazans are beginning to return to devastated neighborhoods and humanitarian aid flows increase, the path forward bristles with unresolved questions. Disarmament timelines, governance structures for Gaza, and long term security guarantees remain murky.

During his flight, Trump also issued warnings to Russia about supplying Ukraine with long range Tomahawk missiles if conflicts there aren’t resolved promptly, demonstrating his administration’s broader foreign policy ambitions.

The Egypt summit will bring together Western, Muslim and Arab leaders, though notably excluding Israeli representatives from the gathering. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to attend, potentially opening channels for broader regional dialogue.

Netanyahu’s office approved the ceasefire framework despite internal political pressures, describing it as a comprehensive plan for releasing “all abductees, living and dead.” Yet skepticism persists about whether both sides will honor commitments as the agreement moves into its more complex second and third phases.

For now, the world watches whether Trump’s confident declaration proves prescient or premature. The immediate focus remains on Monday’s hostage releases and whether this tentative peace can survive its fragile early days.