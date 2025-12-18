Trump Installs Partisan Plaques Mocking Biden and Obama at White House

President Donald Trump added partisan plaques to presidential portraits at the White House Wednesday, describing Joe Biden as the worst president in American history and Barack Obama as one of the most divisive political figures, marking a dramatic departure from traditional presidential decorum.

The plaques appeared beneath portraits along the West Wing Colonnade on December 17 as part of Trump’s Presidential Walk of Fame installation. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated many were written directly by the president himself, calling them eloquently written descriptions of each president and the legacy they left behind.

Biden is represented not by a gilded portrait like other presidents but by a photograph of an autopen, reflecting Trump’s mockery of Biden’s age and assertions that he was not up to the job. The plaques describe Biden as Sleepy Joe and by far the worst president in American history who brought the nation to the brink of destruction.

The Biden plaques claim he took office as a result of the most corrupt election ever seen in the United States, repeating Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election. The text blasts Biden for inflation, calling the Inflation Reduction Act the Green New Scam, and criticizes his immigration and energy policies. One plaque states his Afghanistan disaster was among the most humiliating events in American history, referencing the deaths of 13 service members during the 2021 withdrawal.

The plaques also attribute Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Hamas terrorists’ October 7 attack on Israel to Biden’s weakness. Additional text references Biden’s poor debate performance in June 2024, stating he was forced to withdraw from his reelection campaign in disgrace following his humiliating debate loss to President Trump.

Obama’s plaques identify him using his full name Barack Hussein Obama, which is often employed derisively in right wing circles. The text describes him as a community organizer, one term senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American history. The plaques criticize his signature healthcare legislation as the highly ineffective Unaffordable Care Act.

The Obama plaque states he presided over a stagnant economy, approved the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, and signed the one sided Paris Climate Accords, both of which were later terminated by President Donald Trump. It repeats Trump’s conspiracy theory that Obama spied on his 2016 presidential campaign and presided over creation of the Russia Russia Russia Hoax, the worst political scandal in American history.

Trump receives two plaques for his two terms, both filled with self praise. His first term plaque claims responsibility for the greatest economy in the history of the world and describes his 2016 Electoral College margin of 304 to 227 as a landslide. The second term plaque notes his popular vote victory in 2024 and concludes with the best is yet to come.

Trump’s second term plaque states he overcame unprecedented weaponization of law enforcement against him and two assassination attempts. It declares he has delivered on his inauguration promise to usher in the Golden Age of America by ending wars, securing borders and deporting alleged gang members.

Other presidents receive similarly politicized descriptions. George W Bush’s plaque acknowledges he created the Department of Homeland Security but criticizes him for starting wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, both of which should not have happened. Bill Clinton’s plaque notes policy achievements but points out Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss to Trump. Even Ronald Reagan’s plaque mentions he was a fan of President Donald Trump long before Trump’s historic run for the White House.

An introductory plaque tells visitors the exhibit was conceived, built and dedicated by President Donald Trump as a tribute to past presidents, good, bad and somewhere in the middle. The colonnade serves as the president’s usual entrance to the Oval Office, allowing Trump to guide guests including foreign dignitaries past his framing of predecessors.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris criticized the installation during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night, stating the American people deserve better. Harris said the idea that plaques would be placed by a president of the United States to talk about former presidents represents something abnormal that should not be normalized.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut wrote on social media that Trump is such a sad, damaged person. Democratic Representative Mike Levin of California stated it will be a great day when the next president clears away these ridiculous plaques and restores dignity after an era marked by pettiness and vindictiveness.

Offices representing Biden, Obama, Bush and Clinton declined to comment or did not immediately respond to requests for reaction. The permanent installations mark Trump’s latest effort to remake the White House in his image while flouting traditional protocols governing how presidents treat their predecessors.

Trump previously refashioned the colonnade in September with gilded portraits of all former presidents except Biden, replacing his portrait with the autopen photograph. The presidential walk has become a centerpiece of Trump’s broader White House renovation efforts, which include decorating the Oval Office in gold and razing the East Wing in preparation for a massive ballroom.

The plaques stylistically resemble Trump’s social media posts, featuring sporadic capitalizations, punctuation including numerous exclamation points, and inflammatory language characteristic of his online communications. Many plaques incorporate references to Trump’s accomplishments or favorable comparisons between Trump and the featured president.

The installation reflects Trump’s determination to reshape how United States history is told. His administration has pushed for examination of how Smithsonian exhibits present the nation’s history and he is playing a strong role in how the federal government will recognize the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

Presidential historians and experts on White House traditions expressed concern about the unprecedented partisan nature of the plaques. Previous presidents have maintained respectful distance from their predecessors in official White House displays, even when political disagreements ran deep. The custom reflected recognition that the presidency transcends individual occupants and partisan politics.

Critics argue the plaques undermine the dignity of the office and blur lines between Trump’s personal grievances and official historical records. Supporters counter that Trump’s willingness to challenge conventional norms represents authentic communication and rejection of Washington establishment pretenses about past administrations.

The plaques contain numerous claims disputed by historians, fact checkers and official records. These include assertions about election fraud in 2020, characterizations of Obama’s spying on Trump’s campaign, and descriptions of Biden’s mental decline. The installation of permanent displays containing contested claims raises questions about accuracy and appropriateness of using White House space for partisan messaging.

Several plaques make multiple references to Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee who lost to Trump. The repeated mentions reflect Trump’s continued focus on past electoral victories and perceived enemies even as he serves his second term.

Legal experts note that while presidents enjoy broad authority over White House decoration and presentation, the installation of permanent fixtures containing demonstrably false statements about predecessors raises novel questions about appropriate use of government property for political messaging. No immediate legal challenges have emerged, though the plaques will likely face removal by future administrations.

The Presidential Walk of Fame represents one element of Trump’s broader effort to leave lasting marks on the White House itself. These modifications extend beyond typical redecoration to include structural changes and installations designed to persist beyond his tenure, assuming future presidents do not reverse them.

Trump’s approach contrasts sharply with predecessors who typically made modest aesthetic changes while respecting the building’s historical character and avoiding permanent alterations that imposed their political views on future occupants. The extent to which subsequent administrations will preserve or remove Trump’s additions remains uncertain.

The controversy over the plaques adds to ongoing debates about Trump’s governance style, his relationship with historical norms, and his efforts to reshape American political culture. Supporters view his actions as refreshing candor while critics see destructive attacks on institutional traditions that promote national unity and respect for the peaceful transfer of power.