Trump Increases Canada Tariffs by 10% Over Reagan Anti-Tariff Advertisement

United States President Donald Trump announced a 10 percent tariff increase on Canadian imports, describing an Ontario anti-tariff advertisement featuring former President Ronald Reagan as fraudulent and prompting immediate trade tensions.

The tariff hike targets Canadian goods entering the United States market, escalating trade friction between the neighboring countries. The decision came in response to an advertisement campaign by Ontario authorities that featured footage or references to Ronald Reagan opposing tariffs.

Trump characterized the advertisement as a fraud, though specific details about the ad’s content or how it misrepresented Reagan’s positions were not immediately provided. Reagan, who served as US President from 1981 to 1989, generally favored free trade policies during his administration.

The 10 percent increase adds to existing tariff structures between the two countries, which are bound by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the trade deal that replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The tariff announcement represents a significant departure from the framework established under that agreement.

Ontario, Canada’s most populous province and a major manufacturing hub, has been vocal in opposing tariff measures that could harm cross-border trade. The province’s economy is closely integrated with US markets, particularly in automotive manufacturing and other industrial sectors.

Canadian officials have not yet issued a formal response to the tariff increase. The move could prompt retaliatory measures from Canada, potentially affecting American exports and further straining diplomatic relations between the long-standing allies.

The tariff announcement comes amid broader trade policy debates in North America, with implications for businesses, consumers, and workers on both sides of the border.