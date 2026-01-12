Trump Greenland Push Prompts Investor Reassessment

United States President Donald Trump’s threats to take control of Greenland have shifted from political rhetoric to market reality, forcing investors to reassess strategies around critical minerals and Arctic supply chains.

Nigel Green, chief executive officer (CEO) of deVere Group, a global financial advisory firm, says the implications for investors are substantial. Trump stated on January 9 that the administration would act on Greenland whether Denmark and Greenlanders approve or not, adding options include military force or attempting to purchase the territory.

Trump justified his position by claiming Russia or China could occupy Greenland if the US does not act, saying Americans cannot have either nation as a neighbor. Greenland’s party leaders issued a joint statement rejecting American control, insisting the territory’s future belongs to Greenlanders alone.

Greenland holds significant untapped reserves of rare earth elements, graphite, lithium, nickel and copper. These materials are essential for electric vehicles, batteries, semiconductors, aerospace systems and defense platforms. China has repeatedly leveraged its near monopoly on rare earths to pressure Washington.

Green stated that companies with exposure to Greenland exploration, Arctic logistics and northern supply chains have attracted renewed investor attention. His firm manages approximately $14 billion in assets globally.

Greenland’s strategic location between the US and Russia makes it valuable for Arctic security. The territory sits near emerging Arctic shipping routes where melting ice could substantially reduce travel time between Asia and Europe compared with the Suez Canal.

American interest in Greenland extends to 1867, when Secretary of State William H. Seward contemplated annexation after purchasing Alaska. The US maintains Pituffik Space Base in northern Greenland under a 1951 agreement.

Green described the situation as the start of a global minerals competition, with Greenland positioned at the center. Development challenges include harsh terrain, limited infrastructure, strict environmental standards, lengthy project timelines and substantial capital requirements.

Reuters reported Trump officials have discussed payments ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per person to Greenland’s approximately 56,000 residents to encourage secession from Denmark. Many Greenlanders have rejected the concept, with Nuuk residents telling Reuters no amount of money would change their position.

European leaders from Britain, France and Germany issued a joint statement defending territorial integrity principles, though analysts suggest no nation would militarily confront Washington over Greenland. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned American action could destabilize the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance.