Trump Eyes Near-Doubling of Refugee Cap to Admit More Afrikaners

The administration of United States President Donald Trump is considering more than doubling its annual refugee admissions ceiling to bring larger numbers of white South Africans into the country, according to a Reuters report citing three people with knowledge of the internal discussions.

Under proposals being deliberated internally, the current refugee ceiling of 7,500 for fiscal year 2026 could be expanded by as many as 10,000 additional places, significantly widening a program that has already been directed almost entirely at applicants of Afrikaner descent.

Trump paused refugee admissions from around the world when he returned to office in January 2025. Weeks later, he issued an executive order prioritising the resettlement of European-descended Afrikaners, asserting they faced race-based persecution in majority-Black South Africa. The South African government has firmly rejected those claims.

The numbers emerging from the program so far are stark. State Department figures show the United States admitted roughly 4,500 South Africans as refugees through the first six months of the current fiscal year. The only non-South African refugees to enter during that period were three Afghans.

The current ceiling of 7,500 for fiscal year 2026 already represents a sharp reduction from the 125,000 annual cap that had been in place under former President Joe Biden.

The White House did not comment directly on the reported expansion. A State Department spokesperson said: “If the president decides to raise the FY 2026 refugee admissions cap, he will do so at the appropriate time, and any numbers discussed at this point are only speculation.”

Officials are also reportedly weighing whether to use what is known as the Lautenberg program to bring in refugees of other nationalities, specifically religious minorities from Iran and countries that were formerly part of the Soviet Union. The program originated from a 1989 budget amendment designed to ease the resettlement of Jewish refugees.

On the ground in South Africa, logistical preparations are already under way. A State Department contracting document revealed plans to install trailers on United States Embassy property in Pretoria to support the processing of thousands of applications per month.

Despite the scale of the program, not all arrivals have stayed. An internal United States government email reviewed by Reuters showed that at least four refugees already resettled in the country have since returned to South Africa. One man who arrived in Minneapolis in late January departed less than a month later after plans for his family to join him collapsed. Two others who arrived in Twin Falls, Idaho, returned a week after landing, citing a parent’s illness in South Africa.

Afrikaners and other white South Africans make up approximately seven percent of South Africa’s population, according to census data from Statistics South Africa.

NewsGhana has previously reported on the broader diplomatic rift between Washington and Pretoria, including the expulsion of the South African ambassador and the Trump administration’s repeated allegations about land policy and Afrikaner persecution, all of which the South African government has consistently denied.