Trump Expresses Disappointment Over Zelensky Response to Peace Proposal

President Donald Trump has voiced frustration with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over his handling of a United States peace proposal aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, following three days of inconclusive negotiations in Florida.

Trump suggested Sunday night before the Kennedy Center Honors that Zelensky was blocking progress on the peace plan, despite concluding weekend talks between American and Ukrainian negotiators in Florida. The discussions focused on narrowing differences regarding the administration’s proposal to halt the nearly four year war.

According to The Hill, Trump told reporters “I’m not sure Zelensky is fine with” the peace proposal. He claimed Zelensky had not reviewed the document as of a few hours before his comments, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared receptive while the Ukrainian leader remained hesitant.

The talks in Florida involved special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner meeting with Ukrainian officials Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov on Friday, according to The Hill. Zelensky described the discussions as substantive on Saturday, writing on social media that Ukraine remains determined to work constructively with American negotiators to achieve genuine peace.

Trump has maintained a contentious relationship with Zelensky since beginning his second term in office, consistently characterizing the conflict as wasteful of American taxpayer resources. He has repeatedly pushed Ukraine to cede territory to Russia, arguing the war has caused excessive casualties.

Meanwhile, Russia welcomed the Trump administration’s new national security strategy released Friday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state media the document “correspond in many ways to our vision,” according to CBC. The strategy identifies improving relations with Russia and ending the war as core American interests necessary for reestablishing strategic stability.

The White House proposal has drawn criticism across Europe for favoring Russian positions. The initial draft reportedly included provisions that would allow Russia to retain control over Ukrainian territories including Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk, while capping Ukraine’s military at 600,000 troops and prohibiting NATO membership, according to CBS News.

Trump’s Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, speaking Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California, suggested efforts to end the war were nearing completion. He indicated that two main issues remain unresolved: control of terrain in the Donbas region and the status of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Russia currently controls most of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, which it illegally annexed three years ago, and the Zaporizhzhia facility.

European leaders are scheduled to meet Zelensky in London on Monday. French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will hold discussions with the Ukrainian president regarding the ongoing negotiations.

As diplomatic efforts continued, Russian forces carried out attacks across Ukraine over the weekend. According to Kyiv Independent reports, Russian missile and drone strikes killed at least two civilians, with one fatality recorded in Donetsk Oblast and another in Chernihiv Oblast. The attacks targeted infrastructure in central city Kremenchuk, causing power and water disruptions. Kyiv and Western allies accuse Russia of systematically targeting Ukrainian power infrastructure for a fourth consecutive winter, a strategy Ukrainian officials describe as weaponizing harsh winter conditions.

Kellogg was not present at the Florida negotiations and is expected to leave his envoy position in January.