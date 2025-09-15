Trump Expected to Grant Fourth TikTok Extension Despite Congressional Pressure

President Donald Trump is poised to extend the September 17 deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations, marking his fourth delay since taking office as the popular social media app remains caught in diplomatic negotiations.

The Trump administration is expected to again extend a September 17 deadline for China’s ByteDance to divest the U.S. assets of short-video app TikTok or shut it down, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The anticipated extension would further test Trump’s resolve on challenging Beijing over an app used by 170 million Americans.

Trump has already granted three extensions since taking office in January, with previous deadlines moved from the original January 19 to April 5, then June 19, and finally to September 17. Each delay has drawn criticism from lawmakers who passed the original divestiture law over national security concerns.

The President’s public statements have been inconsistent on TikTok’s future. “I may or may not, we’re negotiating TikTok right now. We may let it die, or we may, I don’t know, it depends, up to China,” he told reporters recently. Trump has also expressed desire to preserve the app for younger users.

The extension comes as American and Chinese officials meet for a second day of trade talks in Spain on Monday amid a deadline this month for the Chinese owner of TikTok to find a buyer. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are leading discussions that now include TikTok negotiations for the first time.

Congress originally mandated ByteDance’s divestiture due to concerns that Beijing could use TikTok to surveil or manipulate American users. The bipartisan legislation reflected rare unity on addressing Chinese technology companies’ data practices and potential security risks.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Thursday that TikTok will go dark for Americans if China won’t agree to U.S. control of the social media app. The administration’s hardline rhetoric contrasts with repeated deadline extensions that suggest diplomatic flexibility.

Progress on potential sales has been complicated by Beijing’s refusal to approve transfers of TikTok’s algorithm and artificial intelligence technology. On September 13, ByteDance informed Microsoft that it would not sell TikTok’s U.S. operations to the Seattle-based tech company, citing concerns over Microsoft’s proposal to acquire TikTok’s algorithm and other AI technology.

The repeated delays have frustrated lawmakers from both parties who expected enforcement of the divestiture law they passed with overwhelming majorities. Senator Ed Markey has criticized Trump’s “repeated illegal extensions” and introduced alternative legislation to address security concerns without requiring a sale.

Trump’s shifting position on TikTok represents a notable policy reversal from his first presidency, when he attempted to ban the app entirely. During his 2024 campaign, he promised to “save TikTok” after engaging with the platform’s young user base.

The app’s inclusion in high-level trade discussions provides the administration political cover for another extension, even as the September 17 deadline approaches. Sources suggest no breakthrough is expected before the current deadline expires.

Industry observers note that each delay allows TikTok to maintain its massive U.S. user base while negotiations continue. The app generates significant advertising revenue and has become integral to American social media culture, particularly among younger demographics.

The administration would grant ByteDance its fourth reprieve since January as the app remains entangled in broader U.S.-China negotiations. The pattern of extensions suggests that Trump views TikTok as a negotiating chip in larger diplomatic discussions rather than an immediate security threat requiring swift action.

As the deadline approaches, congressional patience appears to be wearing thin with what some lawmakers view as indefinite postponement of legislatively mandated action against Chinese ownership of American social media platforms.