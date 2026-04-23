Trump envoy pushes FIFA to hand Italy Iran’s 2026 World Cup spot

A United States special envoy to President Donald Trump has proposed to FIFA that Italy replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup, a move that would be diplomatically unprecedented and which FIFA’s president has already moved to reject.

Paolo Zampolli, a US special envoy, suggested the idea to FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The Financial Times reported that the proposal is aimed at repairing relations between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, which soured following Trump’s comments about Pope Leo XIV in the context of the war with Iran.

Zampolli confirmed the proposal directly. “I confirm I have suggested to Trump and Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian native, and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament,” he said. “With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion.”

Italy’s case for inclusion carries emotional weight. The four-time champions missed a third consecutive World Cup final after losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties in a European qualifying playoff. With the match level at 1-1 after extra time, Bosnia secured the spot kicks 4-1 to advance, leaving Italy without a World Cup place for the first time since 2014. Italy are the first former winners to miss three successive World Cup tournaments.

Despite the diplomatic pressure, FIFA’s position is unambiguous. Infantino said Iran “for sure” will participate. “The Iranian team is coming, for sure,” he told the CNBC Invest in America Forum in Washington. “But Iran has to come, of course. They represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play.” Infantino visited the Iranian national team at its training camp in Turkey and has confirmed that Iran’s group stage fixtures will remain in the United States.

Iran is scheduled to open its campaign against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium on June 16, then face Belgium at the same venue, before concluding group play against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. Iranian government officials had previously requested that matches be moved to Mexico due to travel restrictions, but that request was not granted.

Trump himself has sent mixed signals. He wrote on Truth Social that Iran would be welcome to compete but that it might not be “appropriate” given the conflict, while separately telling Politico, “I really don’t care,” when asked about Iran’s participation. Infantino said Trump has since “reiterated” to him that the United States welcomes Iran to compete.