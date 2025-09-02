Trump doubles India tariffs to 50% over Russian oil purchases

President Donald Trump has escalated his trade dispute with India, doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50% as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil, sparking outrage in New Delhi and straining relations between the two major economies.

In an executive order, Trump says “I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil” and imposed an additional 25% tariff on top of existing duties. The president framed the move as punishment for Delhi’s continued energy ties with Moscow.

Trump accused India of maintaining a fundamentally unbalanced trade relationship, claiming the country benefits disproportionately from U.S. market access while offering little in return. He characterized the arrangement as “totally one-sided” despite suggesting India had offered to eliminate its own tariffs.

India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal rejected the tariffs as “unfair and unreasonable,” declaring the country “will neither bow down nor ever appear weak” in trade negotiations. New Delhi has maintained its right to pursue energy partnerships based on national interests rather than external pressure.

The tariff escalation comes as India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, where he held meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Modi described a 45-minute discussion with Putin as “insightful,” underscoring India’s continued diplomatic engagement with Moscow.

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a key partner for the West, making Trump’s aggressive trade stance particularly significant for broader geopolitical alignments. The SCO includes India, China, Russia, Pakistan, and Iran, positioning it as a potential counterweight to Western influence.

Trump’s actions reflect his broader strategy of using economic leverage to pressure countries supporting Russia’s economy through oil purchases. The 25% tariff aims to deter countries from supporting the Russian Federation’s economy through oil imports, according to White House statements.

The dispute highlights tensions between energy security priorities and geopolitical alliances, as India balances its growing economy’s energy needs against pressure from Western partners over Ukraine-related sanctions.