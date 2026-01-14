Trump Doubles Down on Greenland Annexation Demand

United States President Donald Trump has doubled down on his insistence that the United States must annex Greenland, arguing that any alternative is unacceptable.

Repeating his claim that the move is necessary for national security, Trump said NATO should be leading the way in securing Greenland for the United States, adding that the alliance would become far more formidable and effective if the territory were under American control.

His remarks came just hours before high level talks between United States, Danish and Greenland officials. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenland Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt met with United States Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. The meeting lasted roughly 90 minutes and did not include Trump. Danish and Greenland officials briefed the press afterward at Denmark’s embassy in Washington.

While the talks were ongoing, the White House posted a cartoon style image on social media showing a dog sled emblazoned with the Greenland flag deciding between two paths, one towards a sunny White House and the other towards a thunderous China and Russia. The image was captioned “Which way, Greenland man?”

Despite mounting pressure from Washington, Greenland has maintained that it has no interest in coming under United States control. In a sharp rebuke, Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen said the territory would stand with Denmark if forced to choose.

We are now facing a geopolitical crisis, and if we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark, Nielsen said, adding that Greenland chooses NATO, the Kingdom of Denmark and the European Union.

Nielsen has repeatedly urged Trump to end his annexation rhetoric, warning against what he described as pressure and disrespect. European leaders have rallied behind Greenland, stressing that decisions about the island belong solely to Denmark and Greenland.

Following the meeting with Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen told reporters the discussion was frank and constructive but that fundamental disagreements remained as Trump’s intentions were communicated bluntly. He said the two sides agreed to create a high level working group to explore if they can find a common way forward.

Opposition has also emerged within Trump’s own Republican Party. Lawmakers have criticized the administration’s stance, warning that pressuring a NATO ally damages long standing relationships and offers no strategic benefit. Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska told CNN the situation is appalling, noting that Greenland is a NATO ally and Denmark is one of America’s best friends, so the way they are being treated is really demeaning and has no upside.

Greenland’s strategic importance lies in its Arctic location between the United States, Europe and Russia, making it a key point for military monitoring and defense. The island already hosts a United States military base, but Trump has suggested a broader American presence is needed, citing increased Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

Beyond its location, Greenland is rich in rare earth minerals, a factor United States officials say aligns with America first economic and security priorities.