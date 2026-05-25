Trump Demands Uranium Surrender Before Iran Sanctions Relief

The Trump administration has hardened its position on Iran nuclear negotiations, insisting on Monday, May 25, that Tehran must surrender its enriched uranium stockpile before receiving any meaningful sanctions relief, even as both sides describe a deal as nearly finalised.

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the United States and Iran had reached a memorandum of understanding that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, restore oil flows, and allow 60 days for additional nuclear talks. A senior administration official confirmed that roughly 95 percent of the agreement had been drafted, though final language remained under discussion.

The sticking point is uranium. A United States official, speaking anonymously to PBS NewsHour, confirmed that Iran would receive no sanctions relief unless it physically disposes of its highly enriched uranium stockpile. The policy, which officials have framed as a firm condition, drew a clear line between preliminary verbal commitments and enforceable action.

“There can be no mistakes,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, a day after describing the agreement as largely negotiated.

That optimism, however, collided with Iran’s own account. A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Sunday that Tehran had not agreed to hand over its enriched uranium and that the nuclear question was not part of the preliminary arrangement. Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported that wide disagreements remained between the two sides.

According to Axios, the draft memorandum of understanding does include a commitment from Iran to never pursue nuclear weapons and to negotiate over a suspension of enrichment, but the specifics of how and when stockpiled material would be removed are still being worked out. Russia has reportedly offered to receive the uranium as part of a transfer arrangement.

Administration officials also stressed that the new framework would carry stricter enforcement mechanisms than the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Obama-era nuclear accord that Trump withdrew from in 2019, and that there would be no cash transfers of the kind that drew controversy during that earlier deal.

Republican senators including Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz voiced concern that a rushed agreement could undermine Israel’s security and repeat past diplomatic failures. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to reporters from New Delhi, offered cautious support but signalled that the administration remained firm on its core demands.

The proposed agreement would reportedly involve reopening the Strait of Hormuz and easing economic pressure in exchange for nuclear concessions, though officials say the final stretch of talks remains politically delicate, with competing interests on both sides seeking to shape the outcome.