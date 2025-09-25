Trump Demands Investigation Into UN Escalator, Teleprompter Malfunctions

President Donald Trump has called for an immediate investigation into what he termed “triple sabotage” during his United Nations (UN) General Assembly visit on Tuesday, citing an escalator malfunction, teleprompter failure, and audio issues that disrupted his diplomatic engagement.

Trump demanded the investigation on Wednesday following incidents that occurred during his arrival at UN headquarters in New York, where he was scheduled to address world leaders as part of the 79th session of the General Assembly. The president alleged deliberate interference with his visit, though UN officials have provided technical explanations for the mishaps.

The escalator incident occurred as Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stepped onto the moving stairway leading to the main speaking floor. The escalator stopped abruptly, forcing both to walk up the remaining steps. Video footage captured the moment, showing the First Lady appearing to lurch forward when the mechanism halted.

The United Nations concluded its investigation within 24 hours, identifying a White House videographer as the likely cause. UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric explained that a built-in safety mechanism was triggered when the videographer, traveling backward to document the presidential arrival, reached the top of the escalator.

Trump rejected the UN’s explanation, alleging on his Truth Social platform that he had evidence of intentional sabotage. He claimed to have information from reports suggesting UN staff members joked about switching off the escalator to force him to walk, though he provided no verification for these allegations.

The president described two additional technical problems during his visit. His teleprompter malfunctioned during his speech, remaining inactive for approximately fifteen minutes before resuming function. Trump also reported audio system problems that allegedly prevented audience members without earpieces from hearing his remarks clearly.

The White House characterized the equipment failures as potential evidence of sabotage, while UN officials suggested the mishaps might have resulted from actions by Trump’s own delegation. This diplomatic tension reflects broader challenges in US-UN relations during Trump’s presidency.

The escalator malfunction gained particular attention due to security implications for presidential visits. Earlier reports indicated that a person traveling with Trump inadvertently triggered the stop mechanism, contradicting allegations of deliberate interference by UN personnel.

Trump’s response included demands for preservation of all security footage, particularly around the escalator’s emergency stop button, and involvement of the Secret Service in any investigation. The president’s claims of coordinated sabotage have not been substantiated by the preliminary UN investigation.

The incidents occurred during a diplomatically significant visit, as Trump addressed international leaders on various global issues including trade, security, and climate change. Technical disruptions during such high-profile diplomatic events typically receive thorough security review regardless of their apparent cause.

UN General Assembly sessions involve complex logistics coordination between host country security, diplomatic protection services, and facility management. Equipment failures during presidential visits undergo standard investigation protocols to determine causes and prevent recurrence.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and multilateral institutions, with the president frequently criticizing UN operations and effectiveness. These latest allegations add to a pattern of strained relationships between the current administration and international organizations.

Diplomatic protocol experts note that technical difficulties during major international events are not uncommon, given the complexity of security arrangements and media coverage requirements. However, presidential allegations of deliberate sabotage at diplomatic venues represent unusual escalation of such incidents.

The UN has not announced any changes to its security or equipment protocols following the investigation, suggesting confidence in its technical explanations for the malfunctions. The organization continues to host numerous high-level diplomatic events without similar reported incidents.