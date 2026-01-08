Trump Defends ICE Agent in Fatal Minneapolis Shooting

US President Donald Trump has defended the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on January 7, claiming the officer acted in self-defense. The incident occurred during what federal officials describe as the largest immigration operation in American history, with more than 2,000 federal agents deployed to the Minneapolis area.

Trump stated on Truth Social that he reviewed video footage of the encounter, describing one woman at the scene as “a professional agitator” and claiming Good “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer”. Video evidence shows the shooting unfolded on Portland Avenue near East 34th Street around 9:30 a.m. when federal agents approached Good’s red Honda Pilot, which was blocking the roadway.

Good, identified as a US citizen, mother of three, and 2020 Old Dominion University English graduate, lived in Minneapolis with her partner. Her mother, Donna Ganger, described her as “one of the kindest people I’ve ever known” who was “extremely compassionate” and had “taken care of people all her life”.

The video captures agents ordering Good from her vehicle before one attempts to open the driver’s door. The Honda reverses briefly, then moves forward as a third officer approaching from the opposite direction fires three shots. The vehicle then crashes into parked cars. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed Good suffered a gunshot wound to the head and later died at a hospital.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem characterized the incident as an “act of domestic terrorism,” stating Good attempted to weaponize her vehicle against officers. Noem confirmed the ICE agent was struck by the vehicle, received hospital treatment, and has been released.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey strongly disputed the federal account, calling it “bullshit” and stating the video shows “an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying”. Frey directed a pointed message to federal agents: “Get the fuck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here”.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz blamed the Trump administration for the shooting, describing it as the consequence of “governance designed to generate fear, headlines and conflict”. Walz issued a warning order for the Minnesota National Guard to prepare for potential deployment amid concerns about civil unrest.

Minneapolis City Council members stated in a joint declaration that Good “was out caring for her neighbors” when federal agents killed her. Police Chief O’Hara confirmed Good was not the target of any ICE enforcement activity.

Minneapolis Public Schools cancelled classes for Thursday and Friday “out of an abundance of caution” following the shooting. Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil near the scene Wednesday evening, less than two kilometers from where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the shooting. Democratic Representative Robin Kelly of Illinois announced plans to pursue impeachment proceedings against Secretary Noem.

The deployment to Minneapolis came after allegations of welfare fraud in the Somali immigrant community raised by a conservative content creator. Trump has previously referred to Somali immigrants as “garbage” in his rhetoric.

The Minneapolis shooting marks at least the fifth death resulting from the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations.