Trump Declines to Rule Out Third Presidential Term

President Donald Trump refused to rule out seeking a third term in office during remarks aboard Air Force One on Monday, despite constitutional limits barring presidents from serving more than two terms.

Trump made the comments while traveling to Tokyo on October 27 when reporters asked about recent statements by his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon. Bannon claimed last week that Trump would be president again in 2028, suggesting there was already a plan to circumvent constitutional restrictions.

When asked if he would challenge the two term limit in court, Trump said he had not really thought about it but noted he currently has his best poll numbers ever. He mentioned Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as potential successors before adding that he would love to run again if possible.

The 22nd Amendment to the United States (US) Constitution explicitly prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice. The amendment was ratified in 1951 following Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four terms in office. No president has successfully challenged this constitutional restriction.

Trump appeared to suggest his leadership record justified consideration for an exception. He claimed to have solved eight wars with a ninth resolution coming, specifically citing the Russia Ukraine conflict. According to Trump, he saved millions of lives through his diplomatic efforts.

When pressed directly on whether he was ruling out a third term, Trump deflected, asking reporters to tell him the answer. He emphasized that his party has a great group of people compared to Democrats.

Bannon told The Economist last week that Trump would secure a third term, stating there are many different alternatives to achieve this goal. Bannon promised to reveal the plan at an appropriate time but provided no legal mechanism for overcoming constitutional barriers.

Trump previously hinted at the possibility shortly after winning the 2024 election. He told House Republicans he suspected he would not run again unless supporters decided he was too good and needed to figure something else out.

Constitutional scholars have consistently maintained that the 22nd Amendment provides no exceptions or loopholes for third terms.