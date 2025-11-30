Trump Declares Venezuelan Airspace Closed Amid Rising Tensions

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday warned that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered closed in its entirety, issuing an unusual directive amid escalating tensions with President Nicolas Maduro’s government. The declaration came without further explanation or details about enforcement, leaving aviation officials and military experts uncertain about its practical implications.

Trump posted the message on his Truth Social platform, addressing airlines, pilots, drug dealers and human traffickers directly. He thanked them for their attention to the matter but provided no additional context about whether the statement represented a new policy or was intended as a deterrent. United States officials contacted by news agencies expressed surprise at the announcement and confirmed they were unaware of any ongoing military operations to enforce a closure of Venezuelan airspace.

The warning follows an advisory issued last week by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that urged pilots to exercise caution when flying over Venezuelan airspace. The FAA cited a worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around the South American nation. That guidance prompted six major airlines to suspend flights to Venezuela, including Spain’s Iberia, Portugal’s TAP, Colombia’s Avianca, Chile and Brazil’s LATAM, Brazil’s GOL, and Turkish Airlines.

Venezuela responded forcefully to the airline suspensions, banning the carriers and accusing them of participating in acts of state terrorism promoted by the United States government. The Venezuelan government released a statement Saturday demanding unrestricted respect for its airspace and calling Trump’s post hostile, unilateral and arbitrary. Caracas insisted the declaration violated basic principles of international law and constituted an explicit threat of force. Officials added that no authority outside Venezuelan institutions has power to interfere with, block or condition the use of national airspace.

The announcement comes as Washington intensifies pressure on Caracas through a major military deployment in the Caribbean. The buildup includes the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, along with more than a dozen warships and approximately 15,000 troops as part of what the administration has labeled Operation Southern Spear. United States forces have conducted strikes against more than 20 alleged Venezuelan drug smuggling vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since early September, killing more than 80 people according to Pentagon figures.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has described the campaign as targeting narcoterrorists on known drug trafficking routes, though officials have not provided specific evidence that the vessels were smuggling drugs or posed threats to the United States. The Trump administration designated the Cartel de los Soles, which it claims is run by Maduro, as a foreign terrorist organization earlier this week. Maduro has denied all allegations of involvement in drug trafficking and accused Washington of fabricating charges to justify intervention.

Multiple news outlets reported Friday that Trump and Maduro spoke by telephone last week, with the conversation including discussion of a possible meeting between the two leaders in the United States. People with knowledge of the call told reporters that Secretary of State Marco Rubio participated in the conversation. The White House declined to confirm or comment on the reported phone call. There are currently no plans for a face to face meeting, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Trump administration has examined various options for Venezuela, including both military and nonmilitary approaches. Trump authorized the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to conduct covert operations inside Venezuela last month. During a Thanksgiving message to troops, the president suggested that United States anti drug efforts targeting Venezuelan traffickers would soon expand beyond maritime operations to include land based actions. Trump stated that stopping drug shipments by land would be easier and would begin very soon.

Retired Lieutenant General David Deptula, who commanded a no fly zone over northern Iraq in 1998 and 1999, stated that Trump’s announcement raises more questions than it answers. Imposing a no fly zone over Venezuela would require significant resources and planning, depending on the goals of the airspace closure, he explained. Experts noted that only sovereign nations can legally close their own airspace, and the United States lacks authority under international law to close another country’s airspace.

Venezuela also claimed Saturday that the United States government had unilaterally suspended weekly flights carrying Venezuelan migrants back to Caracas as part of repatriation efforts. The Venezuelan government characterized this as part of a broader hostile policy aimed at undermining the country’s sovereignty. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the FAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment about Trump’s declaration or Venezuela’s claims regarding suspended repatriation flights.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has condemned the United States strikes on boats, stating that some victims were fishermen from his country rather than drug traffickers. He specifically identified Alejandro Carranza as a Colombian fisherman killed in one of the strikes. Petro ordered his government to stop sharing intelligence with the United States, saying the directive would remain in force as long as missile attacks on boats in the Caribbean continue.

Maduro has placed Venezuela’s military on high alert and conducted several large scale drills in response to the United States military presence. He led a military parade earlier this week, warning that Venezuela would respond with the full force of the nation if attacked. The Venezuelan leader has repeatedly accused Washington of preparing an invasion and using counternarcotics enforcement as a political pretext for regime change. Most Americans, according to polling, do not support United States military intervention in Venezuela.

The escalating tensions have drawn international concern, with several NATO allies reportedly distancing themselves from the United States strikes. The United Kingdom has reportedly withheld relevant intelligence on Latin American drug smuggling at sea over concerns the campaign may violate international law. Senators from both major political parties in the United States have questioned the legality of the strikes and whether the president has constitutional authority to order them. The Senate has twice failed to pass resolutions that would limit Trump’s authority to continue military action against Venezuela.