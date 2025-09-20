Trump Claims TikTok Breakthrough After Xi Call

US President announces agreement "in principle" with Beijing following eight-month stalemate over ByteDance divestment requirements under bipartisan legislation.

President Donald Trump declared victory in resolving the TikTok ownership dispute following what he characterized as a “productive” phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning, though Beijing offered more cautious language about the breakthrough.

Trump said he had “approved a deal” to spin off TikTok from Chinese ownership during the call that began at 8 a.m. Eastern time, posting on Truth Social that Xi had endorsed the arrangement that would transfer TikTok’s American operations to United States investors.

However, Chinese state media presented a markedly different tone, with Xinhua news agency quoting Xi as merely stating that China “welcomes negotiations” over the platform, suggesting significant details remain unresolved despite Trump’s optimistic assessment.

The development represents potential resolution of a standoff that began with the Supreme Court upholding the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, requiring ByteDance to divest its interest in TikTok by January 19, 2025, or face a nationwide ban.

The legislation requires TikTok to cede control of at least 80% of its assets to US operators to remain operational in America, affecting the platform’s 150 million domestic users who generate significant advertising revenue for ByteDance.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had previewed the breakthrough earlier this week, announcing Monday that a “framework” deal for the social media platform was already in place between Washington and Beijing, requiring only leadership approval.

Trump indicated that Oracle and other American technology firms would likely acquire ownership stakes in the restructured entity, though crucial questions persist regarding control over TikTok’s recommendation algorithm that drives user engagement and advertising effectiveness.

“A formal signing process would be needed to finalize the agreement, but the US would retain very tight control over the app,” Trump told reporters, emphasizing national security oversight mechanisms that would accompany any ownership transfer.

The arrangement emerges after Trump previously delayed implementing the ban multiple times since taking office, most recently extending the deadline to December while negotiations continued between American and Chinese officials through diplomatic channels.

ByteDance released a statement acknowledging the presidential discussions while emphasizing the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance. “TikTok would continue to comply with relevant laws to remain available in the US,” the statement indicated, suggesting operational continuity during ownership transition.

The call addressed broader bilateral issues beyond TikTok, with both leaders confirming attendance at October’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea and Trump accepting Xi’s invitation to visit China in early 2026.

However, congressional skepticism remains regarding potential Chinese Communist Party influence through ByteDance’s technology infrastructure, with lawmakers demanding transparency about algorithm control and data storage arrangements in any final agreement.

The TikTok resolution could provide momentum for addressing other sources of US-China friction, including technology export restrictions, rare earth mineral trade disputes, and Trump’s threatened tariff escalations that have created uncertainty in global markets.

Financial markets responded positively to news of the call, with technology stocks advancing on expectations that reduced bilateral tensions could benefit American companies seeking Chinese market access and supply chain stability.

Nevertheless, implementation challenges await, including regulatory approval processes, shareholder negotiations within ByteDance, and establishment of oversight mechanisms that satisfy national security concerns while preserving TikTok’s commercial viability.

The agreement’s success will ultimately depend on whether both sides can navigate complex technical and legal requirements while maintaining political momentum that has driven negotiations through previous diplomatic obstacles and legal challenges.