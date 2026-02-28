Trump Calls for Iranian Regime Change as US Joins Israel in Strikes

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that American forces had launched what he described as a massive military campaign against Iran, framing the operation as a necessary strike to defend the United States and calling on Iranians to overthrow their government.

In an eight-minute video posted on Truth Social, Trump announced that the US military had begun major combat operations in Iran. “We are undertaking a massive and ongoing operation to prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests,” he said.

The president outlined sweeping military objectives, vowing to destroy Iran’s missile capabilities, dismantle its missile production industry, and annihilate its navy. He also pledged to cut off Tehran’s ability to fund and arm proxy forces across the Middle East.

Trump insisted that Washington had repeatedly pursued a negotiated settlement to Iran’s nuclear ambitions but had run out of patience. He accused Tehran of attempting to rebuild its nuclear programme after US and Israeli strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, and said Iran was developing long-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching Europe and eventually the American homeland.

In a direct appeal to Iranian military personnel, Trump offered immunity to soldiers who laid down their weapons, warning that the alternative was certain death. He separately urged Iranian civilians to take control of their government, telling them that help was on its way.

Trump acknowledged the gravity of the mission, stating that American service members could be killed in the fighting. “The Iranian regime seeks to kill. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties. That often happens in war,” he said, adding that the mission was being carried out for the sake of future generations.

The strikes came less than 24 hours after the latest round of indirect nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran concluded in Switzerland without an agreement. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who helped mediate the negotiations, had told CBS News after the third round that a deal was within reach and required only a little more time. Trump, however, told reporters he was not happy with the pace of progress and that Iran was unwilling to concede on uranium enrichment.

Iran confirmed explosions in Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah. Iranian state media reported that President Masoud Pezeshkian was alive and in good health. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been moved to a secure location, according to Reuters. Iranian state media noted this was the second time Tehran had been struck during the course of active nuclear negotiations with the United States.

The operation marks one of the most significant direct military confrontations in the decades-long rivalry between Washington and Tehran, and has cast serious doubt over whether any diplomatic resolution to Iran’s nuclear programme remains possible.