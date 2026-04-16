Trump Brokers Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire After Six Weeks of War

United States President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, pausing more than six weeks of Israeli strikes against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah that have killed over 2,196 people in Lebanon and displaced more than one million.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform after separate phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. He said the truce would take effect at 5 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday.

“These two leaders have agreed that in order to achieve peace between their countries, they will formally begin a 10-day ceasefire,” Trump wrote. He added that he had directed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, to work with both sides toward a lasting settlement.

Trump also announced he would invite Aoun and Netanyahu to the White House for direct talks, describing the prospective meeting as the first meaningful diplomatic engagement between the two countries since 1983.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the announcement, describing the ceasefire as a central demand his government had pursued since fighting resumed in March. Lebanon’s presidency confirmed that Aoun had spoken with Trump by phone earlier on Thursday, thanking him for his efforts to secure a halt to the fighting.

Conditions and caveats

Netanyahu confirmed the temporary pause but said Israeli forces would not withdraw from southern Lebanon, where they remain in what he described as an expanded security zone. He reiterated his demand for the full dismantling of Hezbollah as a condition of any lasting agreement.

A State Department statement said the ceasefire may be extended by mutual consent if progress is made in negotiations and if Lebanon demonstrates its ability to assert sovereignty. Crucially, the statement preserved Israel’s right to carry out strikes in Lebanon in self-defence at any time.

A senior Hezbollah official said the group would abide by the ceasefire if Israeli attacks on its fighters fully stopped. Hezbollah, which holds seats in Lebanon’s parliament, has not participated in the talks and has publicly opposed direct negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

The ceasefire announcement followed working-level talks held in Washington on Tuesday between Lebanese and Israeli officials, their first direct diplomatic contact in decades. Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, described the session as productive, saying both sides were united in the goal of freeing Lebanon from Hezbollah’s influence.

Israel launched its current campaign against Hezbollah on March 2 after the group fired into Israeli territory. The fighting has killed more than 2,196 people and wounded thousands more, according to Lebanon’s health ministry, while the International Rescue Committee (IRC) says over a million Lebanese have been displaced.