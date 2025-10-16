Trump authorises potential Gaza military resumption if Hamas breaches ceasefire

US President Donald Trump indicated on Wednesday that he would approve Israeli military operations resuming in Gaza if Hamas fails to comply with ceasefire terms, signalling conditional US support for renewed conflict should negotiations falter over hostage returns and weapons decommissioning.

Trump stated that Israeli forces could re-enter Gaza “as soon as I say the word,” framing his authority as a critical guarantor of ceasefire enforcement. His remarks followed Israeli accusations that Hamas is violating the agreement by delaying hostage handovers, both of living captives and deceased individuals. The dispute over hostage compliance has prompted Israeli authorities to inform the UN that humanitarian aid shipments destined for Gaza will face reduction or delays in response.

Despite these escalating tensions, the ceasefire remains technically in effect, though observers describe it as increasingly fragile given competing claims of violations and growing domestic pressure within Israel regarding hostage returns. As of Wednesday morning, all 20 living Israeli hostages had been released, but Hamas had only transferred the bodies of four individuals, with Israeli military officials disputing whether one corpse belonged to an Israeli hostage. Additional bodies were expected to arrive Wednesday evening.

Trump’s 20-point peace proposal specifies that all hostages, living and deceased, should be returned within 72 hours of Israel’s public acceptance. The administration has framed hostage recovery as fundamental to conflict resolution, positioning it centrally within broader diplomatic efforts. Following the hostage releases, violent confrontations including what observers describe as apparent extrajudicial executions have erupted between Hamas and rival Palestinian factions, further complicating the humanitarian environment.

Trump has previously warned that Hamas must disarm completely, stating that his administration would enforce disarmament if the organisation refuses voluntary compliance. His peace framework envisions a demilitarised Gaza operating under independent international monitoring with no Hamas political governance role. According to the plan’s sixth point, Hamas members willing to renounce violence and surrender weapons would receive amnesty, while those choosing to leave Gaza would be granted safe passage to third countries.

When questioned by CNN about potential consequences should Hamas reject disarmament, Trump replied, “Israel will return to those streets as soon as I say the word.” He also disclosed that he had intervened to restrain Israeli military ambitions, stating, “I had to hold them back” regarding the Israel Defense Forces and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, adding, “I had it out with Bibi.”

Trump characterised Hamas’s current activities as gang clearing operations, though he acknowledged uncertainty regarding reports of extrajudicial Palestinian killings. “I’m doing research on it,” Trump stated, suggesting such incidents could involve “gangs plus” other elements requiring further investigation before final determination.

Despite immediate challenges to ceasefire stability, Trump expressed long-term optimism for regional peace, citing broad international coalition building. Fifty-nine countries have either signed a high-level agreement titled the “Trump Peace Agreement” or offered public support, according to Trump’s accounting. He connected this diplomatic momentum to the Abraham Accords framework, suggesting expanding regional normalisation as Iran’s regional influence diminishes in his assessment.

Trump also referenced ongoing efforts regarding Ukraine and Russia, noting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to visit the White House on Friday. Trump speculated about which conflict resolution would constitute a greater accomplishment, comparing the Ukraine situation lasting “three years” against a longer-standing regional dynamic he characterised as enduring “three thousand” years of complexity.