Trump Attributes Hand Bruises to High Aspirin Dose

United States President Donald Trump blamed aspirin for large bruises on his hand and denied falling asleep while attending public meetings in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Thursday. Trump, who at 79 is the oldest person to assume the US presidency, told the Journal his health is perfect and expressed frustration with scrutiny of his well-being.

Trump also changed his previous statement about receiving an MRI scan in October, saying it was instead a quicker CT scan. His doctor, Sean Barbabella, confirmed to the newspaper that a CT scan was done to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues.

Trump has based much of his political image on projecting vigor, whether through his frequent interactions with journalists, constant social media posting, or AI memes depicting him as a superhero. However, the first year of his second term in office has raised growing questions as his right hand shows persistent bruising, often covered with thick makeup and at times a bandage, and his ankles have appeared swollen.

Trump told the Journal that his daily use of aspirin contributed to the often visible bruises on his hands. Trump’s physician said that he takes 325 milligrams of aspirin per day for cardiac prevention. According to Mayo Clinic, a low dose of aspirin, which can help prevent heart attack or stroke, ranges from 75 to 100 milligrams and 81 milligrams is commonly recommended.

Trump acknowledged that he takes a higher dose of aspirin than recommended by his doctors. Trump explained that aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and he does not want thick blood pouring through his heart. He said he applies makeup or bandages when his hand is whacked.

One cut, he said, was caused when his Attorney General Pam Bondi hit the back of his hand with her ring while giving him a high five. New bruising on Trump’s left hand is reviving questions about his health nearly one year after he became the oldest president to take the oath of office.

Jonathan Reiner, a professor at George Washington University’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences, said 325 milligrams of aspirin each day is not a very high dose, but there is no medical reason to take that much on a daily basis. Reiner said aspirin has been studied in varied doses, and 81 milligrams is given to people because that appears to have the best combination of protection from clotting events and bleeding caused by the drug.

Reiner noted that 325 milligrams increases the bleeding risk but does not increase the efficacy. It is uncommon to see that kind of bruising with one aspirin a day, raising questions about whether the president takes any medications that have not been disclosed by the White House.

Trump has clearly struggled to keep his eyes open on occasion, including during a televised Oval Office meeting with health representatives in November. This is a politically sensitive issue for someone who constantly frames his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden as sleepy. Biden left office a year ago at 82, making him the oldest president in history, a record Trump is set to surpass during his current term.

Trump denied falling asleep during White House meetings, with the president claiming people have simply caught him blinking. Trump said he has never been a big sleeper and instances where he appears to be dozing off are just moments of relaxation. He explained that closing his eyes is very relaxing to him and that sometimes they will take a picture of him blinking and catch him with the blink.

Trump rarely exercises beyond outings at his golf courses and for years has made no secret of his love for high fat, high sodium fast food. Barbabella said Thursday that Trump remains in exceptional health. He stated that Trump’s medical evaluations and laboratory results continue to show excellent metabolic health, and have revealed his cardiovascular health puts him 14 years younger than his age.

Several medical experts who reviewed photos of Trump’s left hand told CNN that the discoloration was not likely the result of handshaking, given Trump is right handed, but that his age and aspirin regimen meant there could be some similar explanation. Reiner cautioned that the question now is less medical than it is transparency.