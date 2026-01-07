Trump Announces Venezuela Oil Transfer Following Maduro Capture

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Venezuela will transfer between 30 million and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States following the weekend military operation that removed President Nicolás Maduro from power.

The oil will be sold at market price, and Trump stated he would personally control the proceeds to ensure the money benefits both Venezuelans and Americans. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has been directed to execute the plan immediately, with storage ships transporting the barrels directly to unloading docks in the United States.

A senior administration official, speaking anonymously, confirmed the oil has already been produced and placed in barrels, with the majority currently on boats that will now be redirected to Gulf facilities for refining. The transaction could generate between $1.65 billion and $2.75 billion based on current prices of approximately $56 per barrel.

The announcement comes as Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s former vice president, was sworn in Monday as interim president. Rodríguez took office while Maduro faced arraignment in federal court in New York on drug smuggling charges, two days after American special forces captured him in Caracas. She has received backing from Venezuela’s military and Supreme Court.

Trump’s declaration follows his stated intention to have United States (US) oil companies invest billions in rehabilitating Venezuela’s deteriorating petroleum infrastructure. The president plans to meet Friday with executives from major American oil firms including Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and ExxonMobil to discuss significant investments in Venezuela’s oil sector.

Venezuela possesses approximately 303 billion barrels of proven crude reserves, roughly one fifth of global reserves, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). However, the nation currently produces only about one million barrels daily, less than half its output when Maduro assumed control in 2013 and substantially below the 3.5 million barrels per day it pumped before the socialist government took power.

Industry analysts suggest the oil likely comes from Venezuela’s onshore storage facilities, which hold approximately 48 million barrels and were nearly full, plus seized tankers transporting an estimated 15 million to 22 million barrels.

Rodríguez, 56, is a trained lawyer who has held various ministerial positions under both Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chávez. She served as foreign minister from 2014 to 2017 and has been vice president since 2018. Since 2020, she has also overseen the economy and oil ministries, working to stabilize Venezuela’s sanctions affected economy after years of hyperinflation.

During her swearing in ceremony before the National Assembly, Rodríguez expressed pain over what she called the kidnapping of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, pledging to work tirelessly for the peace and tranquility of Venezuelans. She has denounced the US operation as violating Venezuelan sovereignty while also signaling willingness to cooperate with Washington.

Trump has warned Rodríguez she faces consequences potentially worse than Maduro if she fails to comply with US demands. The president told reporters Saturday that Rodríguez had been sworn in and appeared willing to cooperate with American plans to make Venezuela “great again.”

US crude futures declined 1.3 percent to $56.39 per barrel following Trump’s announcement. The president previously stated on Monday that having Venezuela as an oil producer benefits America by keeping prices down.

Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty Monday to charges including narco terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and illegal weapons possession. Federal prosecutors allege Maduro used government powers to export thousands of tons of cocaine to North America.