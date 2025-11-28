Trump Announces Immigration Halt Following Washington Attack

United States President Donald Trump has declared plans to suspend all migration from developing nations following the fatal shooting of a National Guard member near the White House on Wednesday.

Trump made the announcement in a Thanksgiving evening post on his Truth Social platform, stating his administration would implement what he termed a permanent pause on migration from countries he described as third world. The president did not specify which nations would fall under this classification or provide details about implementation timelines.

The declaration follows an incident in downtown Washington in which Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, a 20 year old member of the West Virginia National Guard, died from gunshot wounds sustained during an ambush style attack. Her colleague, Air Force Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, age 24, remains hospitalized in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

Federal authorities identified the shooting suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29 year old Afghan national who traveled across the country from Washington state before carrying out the attack near Farragut West metro station. Lakanwal entered the United States in September 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, a program designed to resettle Afghans who assisted American forces during the two decade war.

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia (DC) Jeanine Pirro stated that Lakanwal was granted asylum in April of this year during Trump’s presidency. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) disclosed that the suspect previously worked with American government forces in Kandahar province before the 2021 military withdrawal.

Trump’s social media statement outlined additional measures beyond the migration pause. He announced plans to terminate all federal benefits and subsidies provided to noncitizens currently residing in the United States. The president also indicated his administration would pursue denaturalization proceedings against certain migrants and deport individuals deemed incompatible with what he termed Western Civilization.

Within hours of the shooting, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) suspended processing of all immigration applications from Afghan nationals. Director Joseph Edlow subsequently announced a comprehensive review of every green card holder from 19 countries classified as concerns, though the specific nations were not publicly identified.

The Department of Homeland Security expanded these measures by ordering reviews of all asylum cases approved under the previous Biden administration. Officials have not clarified whether this review encompasses only Afghan cases or extends to applicants from additional countries.

Beckstrom had volunteered to serve in Washington during the Thanksgiving holiday period, allowing other service members to return home to their families. She joined the National Guard in June 2023 after graduating from Webster County High School in her hometown of Summersville, West Virginia. Wolfe, a Martinsburg resident who entered service in February 2019, has received numerous service medals during his six year career.

Both Guard members were deputized less than 24 hours before the shooting occurred at approximately 2:15 in the afternoon. They had been serving in the capital since August as part of Trump’s deployment of over 2,000 National Guard personnel to address what his administration characterized as a crime emergency.

Legal experts have raised questions about the feasibility of implementing such sweeping immigration restrictions. Previous travel bans issued during Trump’s first term faced significant court challenges. The president has not addressed potential legal obstacles to the proposed permanent pause or explained enforcement mechanisms.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel confirmed that investigators are examining whether the shooting constitutes an act of terrorism. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the deployment of an additional 500 National Guard members to Washington in response to the incident.

Trump indicated he plans to attend Beckstrom’s funeral services after speaking with her parents on Thursday evening. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey expressed grief over the outcome, stating the death represented the result officials had feared.

The incident has intensified debates surrounding refugee vetting procedures implemented after the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal. Trump has ordered comprehensive reexamination of all Afghan nationals admitted during the Biden presidency, a population numbering in the tens of thousands.