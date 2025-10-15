Trump Announces Fifth Deadly Strike on Vessel Near Venezuela

The US military conducted another strike on a boat alleged to be trafficking drugs off the coast of Venezuela, killing six people on board, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday. The latest operation brings the total death toll from these Caribbean strikes to 27 people.

Trump said the vessel was affiliated with a designated terrorist organization but did not name the specific group. In his Truth Social post, the president characterized the vessel as being involved in illicit narcoterrorist networks transiting a known trafficking route in international waters. He stated that six people aboard the vessel were killed and no US forces were harmed.

The administration released an unclassified video of the strike, though Trump provided no evidence to support the terrorist affiliation claim. The operation is likely to intensify tensions with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and fuel continued questions in Washington about the legal foundation for this military campaign.

The Pentagon has previously informed Congress that Trump determined the United States is in an armed conflict with drug cartels designated as terrorist organizations, classifying their smugglers as unlawful combatants. This legal framework allows the administration to use lethal force without traditional law enforcement procedures.

However, the policy has drawn bipartisan criticism. A War Powers resolution that would have required the president to seek congressional authorization for such strikes failed in the Senate last week, with the vote falling mostly along party lines at 48 to 51. Two Republicans, Senators Rand Paul and Lisa Murkowski, voted in favor of the resolution, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against it.

Senator Paul has been particularly vocal in his opposition to the strikes. He previously criticized the glorification of killing people without trial and co-sponsored the unsuccessful War Powers resolution alongside Senators Adam Schiff, Tim Kaine, and Bernie Sanders. The Kentucky Republican has argued that the Constitution doesn’t allow presidents to unilaterally conduct such military operations without congressional authorization.

The debate over these strikes reflects broader concerns about executive power and due process. Critics question whether designating drug traffickers as unlawful combatants provides sufficient legal justification for lethal military force, particularly when those killed receive no opportunity to contest the allegations against them.

During a White House event Tuesday with Argentine President Javier Milei, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent referenced the military actions while advocating for a different approach. He suggested that forming economic bridges with allies who want to cooperate represents a better strategy than shooting at narco gun boats, though he made the comment in the context of broader economic diplomacy discussions.

The strikes mark a significant escalation in US counternarcotics policy. Previous administrations typically relied on Coast Guard interdictions and cooperation with regional partners rather than direct military strikes on suspected trafficking vessels. The Trump administration’s approach treats drug smuggling as a national security threat warranting military response rather than primarily a law enforcement matter.

Questions persist about the vetting process for these strikes, the evidence threshold required before launching an attack, and whether international maritime law permits such operations in international waters. The administration maintains that the operations are lawful under its armed conflict determination, but legal scholars and some lawmakers remain skeptical about this justification.

Neither the Defense Department nor the White House has provided detailed information about the intelligence gathering or decision-making processes behind individual strikes. This lack of transparency has added to congressional concerns about oversight and accountability for the expanding military campaign in the Caribbean.