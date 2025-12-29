Trump and Zelenskyy Report Progress on Ukraine Peace Deal Despite Territorial Disputes

United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated December 28 they are approaching a potential agreement to end the war in Ukraine, though significant disagreements over territory remain unresolved.

Following their meeting at the Mar a Lago resort in Florida, Trump told reporters the negotiations are roughly ninety five percent complete but acknowledged one or two very thorny issues persist. The president suggested clarity on a final resolution could emerge within weeks, while cautioning that unexpected obstacles could derail the entire effort.

Zelenskyy described the discussions as achieving major breakthroughs, stating that a twenty point peace plan is ninety percent agreed, United States Ukraine security guarantees are one hundred percent agreed, and the military dimension is fully resolved. Trump provided a slightly lower assessment of the security guarantees component when questioned by reporters.

The meeting followed an extensive phone conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that lasted over two hours. Trump characterized the call as good and very productive, noting Putin expressed willingness to assist in Ukraine’s reconstruction, potentially through energy supply. However, neither leader provided specific details about the conversation’s content.

When pressed about territory, Trump identified it as the thorniest remaining issue, referring specifically to disputes over the Donbas region where Russia demands full control including areas still under Ukrainian authority. Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s constitutional position, stating his country must respect its law and the territory it controls.

American negotiators have proposed creating an economic free zone in eastern Ukraine as one potential compromise, though practical implementation details remain under discussion. The proposal aims to bridge positions between Moscow’s insistence on complete Donbas control and Kyiv’s refusal to cede territory held by its forces.

Ukraine’s constitution prohibits ceding territory through parliamentary vote, requiring approval via national referendum. Any final agreement would need ratification through this process or by the Ukrainian parliament, creating additional procedural complexity.

European leaders participated in discussions following the bilateral meeting. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted that several European leaders held a good one hour call with Trump and Zelenskyy, welcoming progress while emphasizing that ironclad security guarantees from day one remain paramount.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that a Coalition of the Willing will convene in Paris this January to finalize concrete contributions to Ukraine’s security architecture. Trump indicated he expects European nations to lead implementation of security measures with American support.

Discussions also addressed the fate of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, with Zelenskyy proposing joint United States Ukraine operation where fifty percent of electricity output would serve Ukraine and the remainder be allocated by the United States.

The diplomatic momentum unfolded against continued battlefield violence. Russia launched five hundred nineteen drones and forty missiles at Ukraine overnight into Saturday, with attacks on Kyiv leaving at least one person dead and twenty seven injured according to local authorities. Zelenskyy described the weekend strikes as Russia’s response to peace efforts.

Russia controls all of Crimea, annexed in 2014, and since its invasion nearly four years ago has taken control of approximately twelve percent of Ukrainian territory, including about ninety percent of Donbas, seventy five percent of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and portions of several other areas according to Russian estimates.

Putin stated December 19 that any peace deal should require Ukraine withdrawing from all of Donbas, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, plus Kyiv officially renouncing its aim to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Ukrainian officials and European leaders view these demands as an imperial style land grab.

Trump expressed confidence that both Putin and Zelenskyy genuinely desire peace, stating he believes there are makings of a deal and that both countries are willing. He indicated teams would continue working and suggested hosting follow up meetings in Washington or elsewhere in coming weeks.

The president declined to provide a firm timeline for resolving remaining issues, noting the negotiations involve very complicated matters. He acknowledged that one item not currently under consideration could emerge and disrupt the entire effort.

This marked the fourth meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in 2025. Previous encounters included a tense February confrontation at the White House over mineral deals. Trump campaigned repeatedly on promises to end the war on day one of his presidency, a pledge that has proven far more complex than anticipated.

Russia has not been represented at recent negotiations, leaving uncertainty about Moscow’s willingness to accept any framework emerging from United States Ukrainian discussions.