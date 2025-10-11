Trump Administration Fires Over 4,000 Federal Workers During Shutdown

The Trump administration initiated mass layoffs of federal employees on Friday, issuing termination notices to more than 4,000 workers across seven government agencies as the shutdown entered its tenth day. The cuts represent a significant escalation in the ongoing budget standoff between the White House and congressional Democrats.

Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought announced the layoffs on social media Friday, confirming that reductions in force had commenced. A court filing revealed that over 4,000 federal employees received layoff notices as part of the administration’s broad effort to reshape the government while it remains shut down.

The scope of the cuts became clearer through Justice Department documents filed in response to union lawsuits challenging the dismissals. Treasury Department and Health and Human Services bore the brunt of the reductions, accounting for more than half of all layoffs. HHS alone sent notices to approximately 1,100 to 1,200 employees, while Treasury issued 1,446 termination letters.

Other affected departments include Homeland Security, where 176 employees received notices, and Education, which laid off 466 workers. The Energy Department cut 187 positions, while Commerce eliminated 315 jobs. Between 20 and 30 Environmental Protection Agency employees received general notices indicating potential future reductions.

The administration’s strategy appears focused on agencies it views as ideologically misaligned with current priorities. A DHS spokesperson confirmed that layoffs within the department targeted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which drew Trump’s ire after its former director affirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. The spokesperson described the agency as having been “focused on censorship, branding, and electioneering” under the previous administration.

HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon framed the cuts as necessary to counter what he called “a bloated bureaucracy created under the Biden administration,” adding that the department continues closing entities at odds with the administration’s health agenda.

Federal employee unions swiftly condemned the dismissals as illegal. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the American Federation of Government Employees filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration. AFSCME President Lee Saunders characterized the mass firings as unlawful and harmful to families, vowing to pursue every available legal avenue to halt the administration’s actions.

Democratic lawmakers pushed back forcefully, arguing that government shutdowns don’t authorize presidents to fire workers or grant new dismissal powers. They accused the White House of acting vindictively rather than following established protocols.

The situation remains fluid, according to senior administration officials who suggested the disclosed numbers represent only a snapshot in time. A senior official indicated that the reduction figures in the court filing reflected conditions at the moment of submission, implying additional changes could follow.

President Trump has long advocated reducing the federal workforce, viewing it as bloated and inefficient. The shutdown has provided an opportunity to advance this goal, though legal challenges may complicate implementation. The Patent and Trademark Office, a Commerce Department branch, had previously sent notices to 126 employees when the shutdown began on October 1.

The administration’s willingness to use the shutdown as leverage for workforce reduction marks a departure from previous government funding impasses, where preserving federal employment remained a shared priority across party lines. Whether courts will allow the dismissals to proceed remains uncertain as unions pursue injunctions to block the layoffs.

Congress has yet to reach a funding agreement to reopen the government, with no clear timeline emerging for resolution. Federal workers facing termination now confront the dual uncertainty of job loss and an unclear path to reinstatement should courts rule in their favor.