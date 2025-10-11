Trump Administration Begins Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

The Trump administration has begun laying off federal workers on Friday, the 10th day of the United States government shutdown, marking an unprecedented escalation in the ongoing budget standoff.

Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought announced the move on social media, writing that “The RIFs have begun,” using the acronym for Reductions in Force. The OMB soon confirmed that the layoffs “have begun and are substantial,” though specific numbers were not immediately disclosed.

A filing by the Justice Department in US District Court in San Francisco late Friday showed at least 4,000 federal workers received layoff notices, with Treasury and Health and Human Services seeing the largest cuts of more than 1,100 employees apiece.

The layoffs represent a dramatic departure from normal shutdown practices. While many federal workers have been furloughed during previous shutdowns, permanently laying off government employees during funding lapses has not been standard procedure in past administrations.

A Health and Human Services Department spokesman stated that employees across multiple divisions have received reduction in force notices as a direct consequence of what the administration termed the “Democrat-led government shutdown.” The department defended the cuts by claiming HHS had become bloated under the previous administration.

The announcement came four days after National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett warned in a CNBC interview that President Donald Trump could “start taking sharp measures” if the shutdown continued. Hassett blamed Democrats for any job losses among government workers.

The shutdown began on October 1, 2025, after Congress failed to reach agreement on stopgap funding legislation. The impasse centers on Democratic demands that any funding resolution include an agreement to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits, which lower the cost of Obamacare health insurance plans for millions of Americans.

Republican lawmakers and the administration have sought to place responsibility for the shutdown on Democrats, while Democratic senators have refused to support Republican funding proposals that exclude the healthcare provisions. Dueling funding resolutions have failed to pass in the Senate seven times, with the most recent failure occurring on Thursday.

The layoffs have drawn immediate legal challenges from federal employee unions. The American Federation of Government Employees, which represents 820,000 workers, quickly responded to Vought’s announcement by stating “The lawsuit has been filed.” The AFL CIO also vowed to challenge the dismissals in court.

Union representatives argue that mass layoffs during a funding lapse breach longstanding employment protections and represent an attempt to permanently downsize the federal workforce under cover of a temporary budget dispute. Legal experts suggest the lawsuits could focus on whether the administration has proper authority to conduct permanent reductions during a shutdown.

Since the shutdown began, Vought has announced decisions to freeze and cut billions of dollars in federal funding for projects in states and cities controlled by Democratic officials. Critics view these moves as politically motivated rather than fiscally necessary.

The shutdown is expected to continue until at least early next week, as the Senate is not scheduled to resume business until Tuesday. Although Republicans hold majorities in both chambers, they need votes from at least some Democratic senators to pass funding legislation because of the 60 vote threshold required to avoid filibusters in the Senate.

The standoff highlights the deepening partisan divisions in Washington and raises questions about whether traditional budget negotiations can still function in the current political climate. Some analysts warn that using permanent layoffs as leverage in funding disputes could set a dangerous precedent for future shutdowns.

The impact on federal services remains unclear, though agencies have been scaling back operations and many routine government functions have been suspended. If the impasse continues, additional disruptions to public services are expected, potentially affecting everything from passport processing to food safety inspections.