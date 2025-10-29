Trump Acknowledges Constitutional Ban on Third Term Bid

President says "it's too bad" after House Speaker Johnson rules out path forward

President Donald Trump acknowledged on Wednesday that the United States Constitution bars him from seeking a third term, conceding constitutional reality while expressing regret about the limitation.

Trump made the comments aboard Air Force One while traveling from Japan to South Korea during his ongoing Asian tour. When asked about running again in 2028, he told reporters that the constitutional restriction is clear.

“If you read it, it’s pretty clear,” Trump said. “I’m not allowed to run.”

His remarks came one day after House Speaker Mike Johnson said he sees no path for Trump to pursue a third term. Johnson explained that amending the Constitution would require approximately a decade to complete, involving approval from two thirds of Congress and three fourths of state legislatures.

Johnson, a constitutional lawyer, said he has spoken with Trump about the constitutional constraints. The Louisiana Republican suggested Trump enjoys discussing the topic to provoke reactions from political opponents, noting that Trump 2028 baseball caps have become popular souvenirs at the White House.

The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice. The amendment was adopted following Franklin Roosevelt’s four terms in office.

Trump mentioned potential Republican candidates for 2028, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling them “great people”. Both officials have been accompanying Trump on various official duties.

Trump dismissed one proposed workaround, saying it would be “too cute” for him to run as vice president and later ascend to the presidency if the elected president resigned.

Representative Andy Ogles of Tennessee introduced a resolution in January 2025 proposing a constitutional amendment to allow presidents to serve three terms if they were not consecutive, though such changes face overwhelming political and procedural obstacles.