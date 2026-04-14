Truecaller Opens Business Chat to Global Partners, Including Africa

Truecaller has opened its Business Chat platform to global channel partners and enterprise solution providers, enabling businesses to move away from conventional short message service (SMS) toward a verified, media-rich, and conversational messaging experience.

The expansion empowers partners to transition their enterprise clients from legacy, low-trust SMS to a verified, smart, and conversational communication channel. Through this partner-led model, Truecaller is positioning businesses to reclaim customer attention and build trust more quickly.

Priyam Bose, Global Head of Go-to-Market at Truecaller, said the definition of success for modern enterprises had fundamentally changed. Rather than simply ensuring message delivery, he said the focus had shifted to earning attention and driving meaningful conversion. He added that the platform creates a gateway for brands to connect with Truecaller’s more than 500 million active users through communication that is contextual, trusted, and designed to prompt action.

The Business Chat platform equips partners with actionable insights, including real-time data and rich engagement metrics, enabling a more sophisticated, data-driven communication strategy that adapts at every stage of the customer journey.

Partners including Gupshup and OneXtel are already live in India, while Globe Teleservices, Cloudcom, and Sling Africa are rapidly scaling the product across other global markets.

The inclusion of Sling Africa carries particular relevance for the African market, where Truecaller has established a strong foothold. Truecaller reached 100 million monthly active users in the Middle East and Africa region as of August 2025, representing 19 percent year-on-year growth, with Ghana among its largest African markets, where the app is used on between 20 and 45 percent of connected smartphones.

SMS remains the default business communication channel across much of Africa, but consumer trust has eroded as spam and fraud volumes have grown. Business Chat is designed as a verified alternative, with messages appearing within the Truecaller application alongside the sender’s confirmed identity, interactive elements, and real-time engagement tracking.

Truecaller has recorded more than one billion downloads since its launch and identified 68 billion spam and fraud calls in 2025 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.