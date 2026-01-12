Trouble Looms Over Disputed Nungua Lands … Wulomei, Nungua Youth Charge On Landguards & Police … Alfred Mahama Mentioned

Two Wulomei of Nungua and some youth of the town over the weekend besieged a disputed Nungua Land which is still depending at a High Court in Tema.

The move was to register their protest over what they described as gross indignation on the part of some people they mentioned as Alfred Mahama(brother of sitting President), Trasacco, Okpelor Sowah Din Family of Teshie and a certain Baba Sule for disregarding the courts.

Their claim of disregard of court on the part of the aforementioned hinges on the fact that the disputed land is a subject of contention in court and therefore no one has the right to go ahead and develop any portion of the land until otherwise determined by court.

Amidst singing and chanting the Oofu Wulomo and Numo Agbee together with the Asafoatsemei upon reaching the disputed land poured libation and invoked curses on all those forcefully using illegal means to takeover Nungua Stool lands especially the political figures and a couple recalcitrant Nungua people whom for their own selfish moneyed interest are supporting the ‘outsiders’.

The representative of Nungua Stool, Leslie Borquaye who addressed the press at the site stated that because the matter is in court he was not going to go into the merits but the purpose for their being there was to draw the attention of the President and the whole Ghana to the fact that their land is being taken over by the President’s brother Alfred, Trasacco, Okpelor Sowah Din Family of Teshie and Baba Sule even though the matter is in court and injunction is being placed on it.

Leslie narrated saying; “We just got informed that Trasacco had brought some landguards and some police or National Security guys to continue developing the land so we had to rush here and stop the unacceptable conduct. Everybody on site today voted for President Mahama believing that he’s coming to give us good governance which he has shown so far so we are therefore pleading with him to call his brother and the rest of them to order. We are by this also serving the IGP notice to call his officers to order”.