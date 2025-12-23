Troost Ekong Receives National Honour From President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) on former Super Eagles captain William Troost Ekong, who confirmed receiving his official certificate on Tuesday.

The 32 year old defender announced the recognition through his official X account, expressing gratitude to the president and describing the moment as deeply significant for himself and his family. The honour comes as part of the rewards package for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad that finished as runners up in Côte d’Ivoire.

“I am honoured and grateful to His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for conferring on me the MFR national honour,” Troost Ekong wrote. “I have been sent the official certificate today following the announcement last night. It’s a very proud moment for me and my family to receive this recognition.”

The presentation ceremony took place on Sunday in Fes, Morocco, where the National Sports Commission (NSC) formally handed over title documents for houses, land allocations, and national honours certificates to members of the 2023 AFCON squad. The delegation was led by NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko and included Senate Sports Committee Chairman Senator Abdul Ningi, House Sports Committee Chairman Kabiru Amadu, and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Gusau.

According to Dikko, all players received the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) honour except Ahmed Musa and Victor Osimhen, who were awarded Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) because they had previously received the MON. Troost Ekong received the MFR specifically for being named Player of the Tournament at the 2023 AFCON.

The former Watford defender reflected emotionally on what representing Nigeria has meant throughout his career. “Nigeria gave me my identity, my purpose, and the platform to live my dream through football,” he said. “Wearing the green and white has always been a great responsibility, privilege, and a promise to give everything for the badge and for our people.”

Born in the Netherlands to a Nigerian father, Troost Ekong switched his international allegiance to Nigeria and made his debut in a 2 to 0 victory over Chad during the 2017 AFCON qualifiers. He went on to earn 83 caps for Nigeria, captaining the team across multiple competitions including the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and three AFCON tournaments.

His legacy at AFCON remains remarkable. He won bronze at the 2019 edition and led Nigeria to the final at the 2023 tournament, where they finished as runners up. Despite playing through injury in 2023, he scored three goals, including one in the final against Côte d’Ivoire, and was named Player of the Tournament, becoming the highest scoring defender in AFCON history.

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Troost Ekong played every match as Nigeria won bronze, scoring the decisive goal against Denmark in the quarter finals. He announced his retirement from international football following the 2023 AFCON, stating the decision was driven by a desire to step aside for the next generation while pledging lifelong support for the national team.

Despite retiring before the 2025 AFCON, Troost Ekong expressed strong support for the current Super Eagles squad as they began their tournament campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday evening at the Fez Stadium in Morocco. “As our Super Eagles begin their AFCON journey today, I wish the team every success,” he wrote. “As promised, I’ll be supporting them all the way. I believe in this group, our nation, and what we can achieve.”

In the formal certificate attached to his social media post, President Tinubu stated the basis for the award under Section 1(4) of the National Honours Act. “I, BOLA AHMED TINUBU, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in recognition of your outstanding virtues and in appreciation of your services to our country, Nigeria, HEREBY award to you to have, and enjoy title, dignity and all the privileges of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR),” the certificate read.

The rewards package fulfilled the promise made by President Tinubu following Nigeria’s impressive performance at the 2023 AFCON. Players received title documents for houses in either Abuja or Lagos, along with land grants in Abuja. According to Dikko, similar reward packages approved for the Super Falcons and the D’Tigers basketball team have reached an advanced stage of implementation.

Nigeria’s current squad opened their AFCON 2025 campaign on Tuesday against Tanzania in Group C, with the Super Eagles seeking redemption after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team is hunting for their fourth continental title, having last won the tournament in 2013 in South Africa.