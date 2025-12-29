Trobu MP Fuels Christmas Cheer for Drivers

More than 500 commercial drivers from the Trobu Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday, Dec. 24, received free fuel and Christmas gifts in a gesture aimed at easing the seasonal burden on transport operators and promoting road safety during the holidays.

The initiative was organized by Hon. Gloria Owusu, the member of Parliament for the Trobu Constituency, as part of her annual community outreach to support drivers who play a critical role in the local economy, especially during peak festive travel periods.

The drivers, drawn from various transport unions and lorry stations across the constituency, received fuel coupons, food items and other Christmas packages. Many described the support as timely, citing rising operational costs and increased demand for transport services during the festive season.

Owusu said the initiative was designed to recognize the contribution of commercial drivers to economic activity and public safety, while also encouraging responsible driving during the holidays.

“Commercial drivers are the backbone of our transportation system. During Christmas, they work long hours to ensure families can travel safely to celebrate with loved ones,” Owusu said. “This small gesture is to appreciate their hard work and to support them with fuel and basic necessities at a time when expenses are high.”

She urged drivers to prioritize safety on the roads, stressing the importance of observing traffic regulations, avoiding speeding and refraining from alcohol consumption while driving.

“Our greatest wish this Christmas is that every passenger reaches their destination safely,” she said. “I appeal to all drivers to be disciplined and patient on the roads so we can avoid needless accidents.”

Leaders of the transport unions in attendance praised the MP for what they described as consistent engagement with drivers and practical support that addresses real challenges in the sector.

“This intervention has come at the right time,” said one union representative. “Fuel prices have been a major concern for drivers, and this support will reduce pressure and help us serve passengers better during Christmas.”

Several drivers also expressed gratitude, noting that the free fuel would help them increase their daily trips without passing additional costs on to passengers.

“This has lifted a big burden off us,” said a commercial driver who operates within the constituency. “It shows that our MP understands our struggles and values our work.”

The event formed part of broader Christmas activities organized by the MP, which included interactions with constituents and community leaders. Owusu reaffirmed her commitment to policies and initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods, supporting small businesses and strengthening transportation and road safety in the Trobo Constituency.

Touching on developmental projects, the Trobu Law Maker noted that the Asofaa–Amamole Road has seen massive improvement through tarring. She also hinted that widows and elderly women within the constituency will be hosted to a feast on Saturday, 3rd January, 2026. As part of the celebration, their hair will be styled by professional hairdressers, and they will be presented with gifts as they mark the Christmas festivities. According to her, the same kind gesture will be extended to street hawkers as well.

“As a leader, it is your responsibility to serve your constituents and not vice versa,” she emphasized, adding that leaders must set good examples for others to emulate.

She urged the constituents to have confidence in her as she continues to seek their support. She also seized the opportunity to express her heartfelt gratitude to the drivers within the constituency for their immense contribution during the 2024 election campaign through to the general elections. “I remain immensely grateful to you, drivers,” she stated passionately.

Hon. Gloria Owusu concluded by wishing her constituents a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

On his part, Twumasi Ankrah, Asofaa GPRTU Branch Chairman, speaking to the media, expressed gratitude to the MP on behalf of the drivers, saying “this kind gesture by our MP is unprecedented dating back to 1992.

“We ask for God’s continuous blessings for the MP” he added.

Chairman Twumasi recalled that before becoming the Member of Parliament, she facilitated the acquisition of Driver’s Licence for numerous drivers with the As the festive season reaches its peak, beneficiaries said the gesture had boosted morale and reinforced a sense of partnership between drivers and their parliamentary representative.

By Kingsley Asiedu