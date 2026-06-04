Tribunal Rules For Moringa Against B-Bovid Founder Ouedraogo

An arbitral tribunal has ruled for investment fund Moringa and B-Bovid Limited against B-Bovid founder Issa Ouedraogo, dismissing all his counterclaims and confirming his 2021 removal as chief executive.

According to a statement from Moringa, the tribunal delivered its final award on February 25, 2026, upholding all claims by Moringa and B-Bovid and confirming that Ouedraogo was validly removed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of B-Bovid on January 19, 2021.

The tribunal issued a perpetual injunction barring Ouedraogo from presenting himself as CEO or interfering in the company’s management, and it prohibited him from using unauthorised bank accounts for B-Bovid transactions.

It further ordered him to account for transactions he carried out for B-Bovid after his removal, refund salary he received afterwards and return company property in his possession.

The award requires Ouedraogo to pay GH¢289,193 in damages, plus costs of US$290,057.10 and GH¢35,609.45, with interest accruing on all sums at the applicable rates.

Moringa, an investment fund backing sustainable agroforestry projects across Africa south of the Sahara and in Latin America, invested about US$5 million in B-Bovid in 2018 and became majority shareholder under an Investment Agreement and a Shareholders’ Agreement.

The fund said it later identified management problems and added a €1.2 million convertible loan in 2019, but efforts to turn the company around failed, leading to Ouedraogo’s removal in 2021.

Moringa alleged that after his removal Ouedraogo disrupted operations, diverted company revenue into personal accounts and made unilateral decisions, claims that formed part of the arbitration it began in June 2021.

The statement said parallel court cases produced interim injunctions and the appointment of a receiver and manager for B-Bovid, and that Moringa later enforced a share charge agreement that transferred Ouedraogo’s shares to it.

Moringa added that other matters, including contempt and defamation cases, remain before the courts. It also dismissed as baseless allegations Ouedraogo has made in the media about the investment and the conduct of its lawyers, Bentsi-Enchil, Letsa & Ankomah.

The fund said the award shows it acted within its contractual and legal rights, and pledged to keep supporting B-Bovid’s development while pursuing the remaining legal processes.