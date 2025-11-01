Tribal Rhetoric Cannot Lead a National Party

It is deeply unsettling and ethically indefensible that you, Hon. Kwaku Asante Boateng, an elected Member of Parliament from your own party, would take to national television, precisely on Adom TV—to label Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a “stranger” and claim that he is the problem within the NPP. Such a posture, from one who has long feasted at the table of party goodwill and institutional scaffolding, is not merely disappointing, it is a betrayal of the very principles that bind a national movement.

Your kind of people, those who see no further than their own gaze, must be wary of your pronouncements. For it is precisely such utterances, shallow in vision and reckless in spirit, that threaten to fracture the very front of your party. When you invoke the Muslim-Christian dynamic as a political wedge, you do not merely speak carelessly, you ignite a dangerous current. That kind of rhetoric is not strategy; it is sabotage. It does not unify; it corrodes. It does not elevate discourse; it drags it into the pit of sectarian suspicion.

These are not some fancy sayings. In recent months, figures such as Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Stephen Amoah, and others have made public statements suggesting that Dr. Bawumia’s Islamic faith contributed to the NPP’s electoral challenges. These remarks, echoed by a few others, have stirred public outrage and drawn condemnation from civic and religious groups, particularly within Zongo communities. Such rhetoric is not merely divisive—it is dangerous. It undermines Ghana’s tradition of religious harmony and threatens the pluralistic foundation upon which your party claims to stand.

It is on record that you, Hon. Kwaku Asante Boateng, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem South, publicly urged Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to step down from the NPP presidential flagbearer race. You claimed his candidacy was divisive and harmful to the party’s electoral prospects. You even cited his not being a member before 2008 as a mark against his loyalty and traditional leadership credentials. Such pronouncements are not only historically shallow—they are tantamount to betrayal. They insult the very architecture of meritocracy and renewal that your party must embrace to remain relevant.

Let us speak plainly. Those who know you, or have followed your public utterances over the years, recognize a pattern. You have become one of the few remaining voices within your party who continue to traffic in the quiet currency of ethnocentric prejudice—those who, whether by insinuation or declaration, believe that Northerners are somehow unworthy of leading the NPP. This is not a matter of ideological divergence or strategic disagreement. It is a manifestation of tribal insecurity, cloaked in political commentary.

Dr. Bawumia’s record is not up for casual dismissal. He has served your party and this nation with distinction: eight years as running mate, eight more as Vice President, and as the standard-bearer in the 2024 elections. If, after sixteen years of unbroken service, you can still look into a camera and call him a “stranger,” then one must ask: what, in your estimation, constitutes loyalty? What does service mean to you?

The irony is stark. Dr. Bawumia’s contributions—his intellectual clarity, technocratic acumen, global credibility, and strategic communication, have done more to expand the NPP’s national appeal than the combined efforts of your preferred candidates. His leadership helped secure electoral victories in 2016 and 2020. To diminish that legacy is not merely to insult one man; it is to undermine every Ghanaian who believes that merit, not tribal origin, should determine leadership.

When you attack Dr. Bawumia, you are not just expressing personal bitterness. You are striking at the soul of your party—the idea that it is a national platform for freedom, development, and opportunity, not a tribal enclave reserved for a select few. You are attempting to drag the NPP backward into a restricted past that Ghanaians have long rejected.

Your party stands at a crossroads. It needs a leader who can unify a fractured base, inspire the youth, and speak to the conscience of the nation. What it does not need are political relics clinging to the brittle scaffolding of ethnic entitlement. Your rhetoric is not only regressive—it is an affront to the intelligence and aspirations of the party’s rank and file.

And let us not forget your own record of inconsistency. In 2023, you publicly endorsed Dr. Bawumia, praising his vision. Months later, you pivoted to Alan Kyerematen, parroting the same divisive rhetoric you now recycle in support of Kennedy Agyapong. Each shift reveals not conviction, but opportunism. Each endorsement is less about principle and more about proximity to power. And where are those candidates now? One politically adrift, the other chasing a mirage.

Even in your own constituency, Asante Akyem South, your influence has waned. Your credibility is fractured. Your authority is diminished. A man who has lost the trust of his own people should be the last to lecture the nation on who is “fit” to lead.

And let us not forget the moment that marked a turning point in the moral architecture of your party: The aftermath of the 2012 elections, when Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia mounted the witness box and defended the sanctity of Ghana’s electoral process with unmatched intellectual clarity and composure. Where were you, Hon. Kwaku Asante Boateng? Where was Alan Kyerematen? Where was Kennedy Agyapong? When the party needed courage, precision, and sacrifice, it was Bawumia who stood in the storm.

That moment was not just legal—it was prophetic. It was the beginning of an evolution that many feared but few understood. It is the Scare of Bawumia they have bonded together to resist. His rise unsettles those whose politics depend on tribal entitlement and sectarian manipulation. His presence exposes the fragility of inherited privilege. His merit threatens the machinery of exclusion.

And now, the pattern repeats. The other day it was Lawyer Martin Kpebu, a pundit, and Lawyer Buaben Asamoa, Secretary for Movement for Change. Today it is another lawyer, Kwaku Asante Boateng, MP and member of the same NPP. What is wrong with these elements? They do not critique—they conspire. They do not analyze—they echo. Their discomfort is not with Bawumia’s record, but with what his record reveals: that Ghana’s future may be led by someone who transcends their tribal scaffolding and religious fault lines. Their fear is not of failure—it is of transformation.

The Scare of Bawumia is not a myth—it is a mirror. It reflects the discomfort of those who cannot reconcile national leadership with Northern origin, Islamic faith, or technocratic excellence. But the truth remains: Bawumia did not ascend by patronage. He rose by sacrifice, intellect, and loyalty. And that is precisely what frightens them.

The truth is this: your party must rise above the politics of resentment. It must reject the tribalism and sectarianism that corrode its national character. Dr. Bawumia is not a stranger—he is the embodiment of the NPP’s evolution, its future, and its relevance in 21st-century Ghana. He rose not by patronage, but by merit. And if that unsettles you, then the problem is not with him. The problem is with you.

Your comments are not just shameful—they are dangerous. They must be condemned by every honest member of your party who believes in unity, competence, and national renewal. The NPP’s future lies not in the hands of those who cling to ethnic insecurities or religious fault lines, but in the vision of those who dare to lead beyond them.

Dr. Bawumia is not the problem. He is the proof that Ghana’s democracy can transcend its tribal ghosts and sectarian traps. And no amount of rhetoric from you or your kind will erase that truth.