Trevor Noah to Host Grammys for Sixth and Final Time

Comedian Trevor Noah will return to host the Grammy Awards for a sixth consecutive and final time on February 1, 2026. The ceremony will be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Executive producer Ben Winston praised Noah as “the most phenomenal host of the show,” highlighting his intelligence, humor and genuine appreciation for music and artists. Noah first hosted the Grammys in 2021.

The announcement was made on the awards show’s official social media accounts, which noted Noah is on a “generational run” as host. This will mark his last time leading music’s biggest night.